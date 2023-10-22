Highlights QPR's current strikers have struggled to make an impact in front of goal, with several players failing to score in their appearances for the club.

The club's worst striker from the last five seasons is Marco Ramkilde, who only made one appearance for QPR during his time at the club.

Lyndon Dykes has been a key player for QPR, despite his inconsistency in front of goal, and has scored 30 goals for the club so far.

Queens Park Rangers will hope they can improve on their current standings in the Championship as time goes on.

It’s been a poor start to the campaign for the Hoops, but they are remaining firm in their belief in Gareth Ainsworth.

The former Wycombe Wanderers manager joined the club last season, and despite poor results, he guided the club to safety.

The aim was to kick on this campaign, but that has yet to happen. Ainsworth will hope performances from his players improve, in particular his strikers, who have struggled to get off the mark.

So, with that said, we decided to look at QPR’s strikers from the last five seasons and rank them from worst to best…

13 Marco Ramkilde

Ramkilde left Danish side Aalborg BK in 2019, and he stayed without a club until March 2020, when QPR snapped him up.

He was on the books at the club until 2022, but he only appeared once for the Rs, and therefore, he ranks as the club’s worst striker from the last five seasons.

12 Jan Mlakar

In the summer of 2019, QPR signed Mlakar from Brighton & Hove Albion on a loan deal.

The forward only stayed at the club for the first six months of the 2019/20 season and, therefore, only played eight times for the Hoops, failing to get on the scoresheet.

11 Charlie Kelman

Kelman came to light at Southend United, and it was there that QPR decided to take a gamble on the player.

He joined the Rs in 2020 and has been part of the club ever since. He has had two separate loan spells away from the club, but he has also managed minutes for QPR.

He has so far played 17 times for the club but is yet to get off the mark in front of goal, something he will be desperate to change.

10 Aramide Oteh

The Rs snapped up Oteh in 2017 after he left Tottenham Hotspur, and for the first part of his time at the club, he spent it in QPR’s academy as well as on loan away from the club.

But before being released in 2021, he did play in the first team, appearing 21 times and even scoring two goals in the process.

9 Macauley Bonne

Bonne impressed during his time at Charlton Athletic, and that earned him his move to QPR in 2020.

He played for the Rs in the following season but managed just three goals in 34 Championship games. He then spent time on loan at Ipswich Town before returning to the club but never really impressing.

His spell ended with him scoring just three goals in 44 appearances for the Hoops.

8 Tyler Roberts

Roberts is another player who played for QPR, as he joined the club on a loan deal from his parent side.

The forward was part of the Rs 2022/23 team as he arrived from Leeds United. The 24-year-old played 20 times for the Hoops and scored four goals, but his injuries hampered his time at the club.

7 Chris Martin

QPR decided to add the experienced forward Chris Martin to their ranks in March of this year.

The forward stayed at the club until the summer, but he played an important role as he helped the club stay in the Championship.

Martin scored four goals in 16 appearances, and while he helped them survive relegation, he didn’t do anything spectacular.

6 Charlie Austin

During Charlie Austin’s career, he has had three spells at QPR, with him first joining the club in 2013, then in January 2021, and then again in the summer of 2021.

The forward was excellent in his first spell, as he was scoring goals, which earned him his move to Southampton.

But in his last two spells, he was unable to hit those same heights, as he netted 12 goals in 59 appearances.

5 Sinclair Armstrong

Armstrong started his career in his home country of Ireland, but made the move to QPR in 2020.

The forward has been with the club since, and he is now enjoying his breakthrough campaign under Ainsworth.

Armstrong has featured for the Hoops before this season, but he seems to have really grasped this chance. He has already become an important player for the club in a short space of time.

4 Andre Gray

QPR signed Andre Gray from Watford on a season-long loan deal in the 2021/22 season.

The forward played 28 times in the Championship during the season, and he managed to grab 10 goals along the way.

There was speculation QPR was looking to make it into a permanent deal, but it never worked out.

3 Jordan Hugill

Hugill spent the 2019/20 season on loan at QPR from Premier League side West Ham United.

He featured heavily during that spell, appearing in 41 games in all competitions, and he finished the season with 15 goals to his name.

2 Nahki Wells

Wells had two separate spells with the West London side; he first joined the club on loan for the 2018/19 season and then again on loan the following campaign.

He played in 40 league games in the first season, with the second seeing his game time drop off a bit, with just 26 Championship appearances.

But in those combined appearances, he scored 20 goals in the league, with another four coming in cup competitions. So, overall, his two loan spells can be deemed a success.

1 Lyndon Dykes

Dykes joined the Rs in 2020 from Livingston after impressing in Scottish football.

The forward has struggled to be a consistent performer in front of goal but has been vital for the club in recent seasons.

He so far has 30 goals to his name, but he will be looking to add to that in the months to come.