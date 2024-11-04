Queens Park Rangers are a club in regular transition, with many changes on and off the pitch taking place in recent years. The West Londoners could be set for more upheaval next summer, as 12 players are set to depart one way or another as things stand.

Spanish boss Martí Cifuentes has been in charge at Loftus Road for a year now, and while getting results and points on the board remains the priority at this stage of the season, the 42-year-old will have one eye on the future and the difficult potential decisions that await him on many players' future.

The Hoops currently have nine contracted players whose deals expire next summer, while the loan agreements of a further three also run out at that time. Here, we take a look at those individuals, and consider their suitability for an extended stay with the Championship club.

Kenneth Paal

Suriname international full-back Kenneth Paal joined Rangers from Dutch side PEC Zwolle on a three-year deal in 2022.

The 27-year-old has grown in stature and importance in a Hoops shirt since, becoming a key part of the first-team over the last two seasons.

His deal is up in the summer, however, and Cifuentes will surely be looking to tie the player down to a longer agreement as he heads into the peak years of his career.

Jimmy Dunne

Irishman Jimmy Dunne is another important part of the QPR defence who could soon be on the move if nothing changes.

The 27-year-old, who is predominantly a central defender, but can also operate at full-back, joined Rangers from Burnley in 2021, having previously had loan spells with the likes of Barrow, Accrington Stanley, Hearts of Midlothian, and Sunderland.

Initially signing a three-year deal, Dunne saw the one-year option in his contract triggered by the club in May of this year, and the defender's importance to the side will likely see Rangers look to extend that further at the earliest convenience.

Steve Cook

Experienced centre-back Steve Cook remains an integral part of QPR's back line, having joined on a two-year deal from Nottingham Forest in 2023.

The 33-year-old had huge success with AFC Bournemouth in the past, spending the bulk of his career on the south coast and helping take them from the lower leagues to the top-flight.

While Cook is a calming presence whose leadership is relied upon by Cifuentes, his age may count against him if Rangers choose to look to the future over the coming months, and it remains to be seen whether he'll be retained or allowed to move on next summer.

Morgan Fox

Left-sided defender Morgan Fox arrived at Loftus Road from Championship rivals Stoke City in 2023, penning a two-year-deal.

An experienced figure at second-tier level, Fox has had lengthy spells at Charlton Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday in the past, but he's become somewhat sporadically used of late by Rangers, be that through injury or selection, and it seems unlikely his deal will be extended at this point.

Jack Colback

Jack Colback is another experienced Championship operator whose initial two-year deal expires next year.

35-year-old Colback, who has played in the holding midfield role for the likes of Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Newcastle United, and Nottingham Forest in the past, has spent much of the current season out injured.

Jack Colback's career path to date Season(s) Club 2009–2014 Sunderland 2009/10 Ipswich Town (loan) 2010/11 Ipswich Town (loan) 2014–2020 Newcastle United (permanent) 2017/18 Nottingham Forest (loan) 2018/19 Nottingham Forest (loan) 2020–2023 Nottingham Forest (permanent) 2023 - QPR (permanent)

However, when fit, Colback is a real leader in the engine room that younger players look to for guidance, and with the North East native having a further year's option in his contract, he could prolong his stay in the capital.

Lucas Andersen

Danish attacking midfielder Lucas Andersen joined QPR on a 16-month contract upon his release from Aalborg in February.

The creative presence, who has previously played for Ajax and Grasshopper Club Zurich, played an important role in helping the Hoops retain their Championship status last season, quickly becoming a favourite with the Rangers supporters.

The 30-year-old has failed to reach the same heights this time round, however, and his performances will have to improve considerably if he is to be offered a new deal at Loftus Road to prolong his stay beyond next summer.

Michael Frey

Swiss striker Michael Frey joined QPR from Belgian side Royal Antwerp in January, on an initial 18-month contract.

Frey, who counts the likes of Lille, Fenerbahçe and Schalke 04 among his previous clubs, has done reasonably well since his arrival at Loftus Road, both in terms of goal threat and bringing others into play.

According to Transfermarkt the mobile target man has the option of a further year on his current QPR deal, and there's every possibility that the 30-year-old will remain in West London beyond next year.

Ilias Chair

Perhaps the most important contract retention Rangers need to make is that of attacking midfielder and talisman Ilias Chair.

Now in his mid-twenties, the Belgian-born Morocco international has made well over 200 appearances for the Hoops since his debut in 2017.

Since then, Chair has grown into the West Londoners' chief attacking outlet, with his teammates regularly relying on the Antwerp-born man for inspirational moments to swing matches in their favour.

Chair's QPR contract expires next year, however, and given his age, profile and performances, Rangers will have a tough time holding onto their playmaker for any longer.

Rayan Kolli

Algerian youth international forward Rayan Kolli is a promising player who has already broken into the Rangers first-team set-up.

His current deal is up in the summer, however, and while there have been discussions about a new contract, the youngster's absence from duty recently has put those on hold for the time being.

It remains to be seen if the 19-year-old will be extending his stay at Loftus Road.

Karamoko Dembele

21-year-old attacking player Karamoko Dembele has impressed in a Rangers shirt since his arrival on a season-long loan from French top-flight club Stade Brestois.

The youngster, who spent last season on a similar loan deal at League One Blackpool, is highly regarded.

Koki Saito

Japanese youth international attacker Koki Saito is another who has looked good during the early stages of the 2024/25 campaign.

Initially starting out at Yokohama FC in his homeland, Belgian side Lommel signed the diminutive creator in January 2021, with Saito spending the next 18 months on-loan at Dutch Eredivisie side Sparta Rotterdam.

The 23-year-old joined QPR on a season-long loan in August, and whether he'll remain at Loftus Road any longer than that remains to be seen.

Harrison Ashby

Former West Ham United youth graduate Harrison Ashby is the final Rangers loanee whose season-long temporary stay will see him depart Loftus Road next year.

The Scottish right-back, now on the books of Newcastle United, spent last year on loan with fellow Championship outfit Swansea City, and has been in and out of the QPR side so far this season as he looks to gain experience before heading back to the Magpies.