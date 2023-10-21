Highlights Key Takeaways:

Preston North End's recent strikers have struggled to live up to the success of previous players like Jon Macken and David Nugent.

Many of the strikers on the list have suffered from injuries, impacting their performance and overall effectiveness.

Emil Riis stands out as the most successful striker in the last five years, scoring 21 goals in the 2021-22 season.

Preston North End have had their fair share of success with strikers in the 21st century, selling the likes of Jon Macken, David Nugent and Jordan Hugill for big fees after recruiting pretty cheaply.

But how do the Lilywhites' strikers over the previous five years stack up when measured against each other?

Based on the previous five seasons worth of performances at the club, let's see how North End's attackers rank - and they do not include wingers that sometimes played up-front such as Tom Barkhuizen and Scott Sinclair, and this season’s additions Will Keane and Milutin Osmajic.

14 Connor Wickham

Signed as a short-term option in attack in September 2021 by Frankie McAvoy, Wickham's talent has never been in question, but his fitness levels and injuries have been.

And in his first start for the club - his second appearance overall - in a EFL Cup clash with Cheltenham, Wickham damaged his hamstring seriously, and he never played another minute until his departure in January 2022.

13 Finlay Cross-Adair

It's perhaps unfair to judge Cross-Adair considering his lack of game-time, but the youngster has played six times competitively for North End, meaning he has to go on this list.

His career however somewhat hangs in the balance despite only being 18 years of age, having been recently involved in a serious car accident.

12 David Nugent

Once upon a time, Nugent was a young, exciting England international forward that North End sold to Portsmouth for £6 million.

Fast forward to 2019 though when he re-signed for the club on a two-year deal in his 30's, and he was quite simply not the same player.

Nugent scored just the once in 24 league appearances in his return to Deepdale, and he was out of favour under Alex Neil in the second year of his contract, eventually joining Tranmere on loan.

11 Troy Parrott

Technically, Parrott is a good player and he obviously has quality, but he showed very little of it at North End.

Joining PNE as a number nine, Parrott didn't really have a goalscoring instinct that was required, hitting the back of the net just four times in 34 appearances.

The Irishman is hoping to find some form now in the Netherlands with Excelsior, but he was a disappointment at Deepdale.

10 Liam Delap

Following an injury to Emil Riis in January 2023, Ryan Lowe landed the services of Delap on loan from Man City, having endured a disappointing first half of the season at Stoke.

Whilst he only scored once for North End, there were flashes of quality, including when he was the catalyst for a last-gasp equaliser against Blackburn in April, and he probably ranks on par with Parrott in terms of effectiveness - just over a shorter loan period.

9 Louis Moult

Moult's efforts could never be faulted, but he was unfortunately just too injury prone.

A knee injury at the start of the 2019-20 season that kept him out of action for over 18 months proved to be his downfall, but in the season prior, Moult did score four times in 24 league appearances, showing his effectiveness at times.

Whilst his overall PNE experience didn't go to plan, Moult was a fan favourite when he did play and he didn't exactly cost too much either.

8 Jayden Stockley

Having scored on a regular basis for Exeter in the fourth and third tiers of English football, Stockley was brought in by PNE in January 2019 for £750,000.

He was a good option for when PNE wanted to go direct, but Stockley did not suit every match that North End wanted to set up for - what he was good at though was occupying defenders and outmuscling them.

Nine goals in 71 appearances wasn't a great record, but Stockley did have his uses, with a starring performance in an October 2019 win over Blackburn Rovers being a real high point.

7 Sean Maguire

If the time-frame for this list included Maguire's first season at the club, then he would have no doubt ranked higher following his explosive goalscoring.

However, a serious hamstring injury before the start of the 2018-19 campaign took away the Irishman's pace, and also his goal threat too.

From the start of that season, Maguire scored just 14 goals from 145 appearances, which at Championship level is just not good enough as a striker.

He did however have his uses as a clever link-up type of striker that keeps him higher than others on this list, but it was a shame that injuries kept him from scoring on a regular basis.

6 Lukas Nmecha

Nmecha often divided opinion when at PNE on loan from Man City in 2018-19, and he wasn't exactly a goalscorer with just three to his name over the course of the campaign.

He did however notch seven assists and there was clearly a player in there, just not a consistent one at the time as a teenager.

The German impressed enough though, and he's since become a Germany international and plays for Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg.

5 Ched Evans

On paper, signing Evans from Fleetwood in January 2021 was a strange move, but he has proven a lot of supporters wrong with his performances - especially in 2022-23.

After scoring five times in his first half-season at Deepdale, Evans netted just twice in 2021-22, rarely showing any kind of goalscoring threat.

Having not scored in nearly a year, Evans' brace against Reading in November 2022 saw a rejuvinated striker who netted nine times by the end of the campaign, although he did suffer a neck injury towards the end of it that ruled him out for some time.

4 Tom Cannon

Even though Cannon played for PNE for just four months, his impact was undeniable.

Following a slow start to life at the Lilywhites, the Everton loanee netted eight times in 20 Championship appearances and was one of the main catalysts as the club pushed for the play-offs.

North End were unable to land Cannon on a permanent basis this past summer, but supporters will still no doubt be thankful for his efforts.

3 Cameron Archer

Archer and Cannon were both similar strikers - they both arrived in January transfer windows and made significant impacts, but the former was just perhaps a little bit better overall.

The Aston Villa man was highly-rated upon arrival at PNE and his seven goals and one assist in 20 outings saw him adored by the fanbase at Deepdale.

Archer was always going to go on to bigger and better things, but North End clearly helped with his development.

2 Callum Robinson

Even though he spent the only season he can be ranked on here for predominantly on the left-hand side of a front three, Robinson still played down the middle enough to be ranked on this list - and ranked highly.

Robinson had been developing well for North End, but the 2018-19 campaign was a breakout one as he scored 12 times in just 27 league appearances, having missed a lot of the season with a hamstring injury.

PNE sold the Ireland international to Sheffield United in 2019 for £7 million, and it was a deserved Premier League move at the time for the forward.

1 Emil Riis

It wouldn't be fair for the top spot to go to anyone other than Riis as he's the only 20-goal striker the club have had in a long time.

The Dane took a while to settle in following his 2020 move, but the 2021-22 season season him score 21 times in all competitions for North End as he became more of a polished centre-forward, having arrived as a rough diamond.

Riis wasn't in the best of form last season before his knee injury that has ruled him out for all of 2023 so far, but he still remains the best striker of the last five years for PNE.