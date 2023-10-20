Highlights Plymouth Argyle has had a decent start to their return to the Championship after winning the League One title last season.

It has been a decent start to life back in the Championship for Plymouth Argyle.

The Pilgrims enjoyed an outstanding campaign last season as they won the League One title, and they have not looked out of place on their return to the second tier after a 13-year absence.

Argyle have made continual progress over the past five years, going from League Two to the Championship, and manager Steven Schumacher will be hoping to keep the club on an upward trajectory in the year ahead.

Strikers have been a key part of the Pilgrims' recent success, and we ranked every striker to have played for the club in the past five years.

9 Klaidi Lolos

Lolos came through the Argyle academy, but he struggled to establish himself in the first team.

The 23-year-old scored one goal and provided one assist in 16 appearances for the Pilgrims, spending time out on loan with Dorchester Town and Chippenham Town before being released in 2021.

After spells with Torquay United and Oxford City, Lolos returned to the EFL with Crawley Town this summer.

8 Frank Nouble

Nouble has represented a host of clubs throughout his career, and he had a stint at Home Park during the 2020-21 campaign.

The 32-year-old scored two goals and registered four assists in 31 appearances for the Pilgrims, but he joined Colchester United on loan in February 2021 before making the move to the JobServe Community Stadium permanent that summer.

Nouble currently plays for Yeovil Town in the National League South.

7 Dom Telford

Telford joined the Pilgrims from Bury in July 2019, reuniting with then manager Ryan Lowe after the pair worked together at Gigg Lane.

The 26-year-old helped Argyle to promotion from League Two in his first season at the club, but he was not prolific during his 18-month spell at Home Park, scoring just five goals and providing two assists in 47 appearances, and he departed for Newport County in January 2021.

After scoring 15 goals for Crawley last season, Telford made the move to Barrow this summer.

6 Ryan Taylor

Taylor enjoyed a successful three-and-a-half year stint at Home Park following his move from Oxford United in January 2017, helping the Pilgrims to promotion from League Two in 2017 and 2020.

The 35-year-old was not a regular scorer, netting just 13 goals and registering 13 assists in 98 appearances, but his all-round game made him a useful member of the Argyle squad.

Taylor had stints with Newport County and Grimsby Town following his release by the Pilgrims in 2020, and he currently plays for National League North side Alfreton Town.

5 Ben Waine

Waine joined the Pilgrims from Wellington Phoenix in January.

The New Zealand international scored two goals in 10 appearances as Argyle secured promotion last season, and he certainly looks to be a shrewd addition.

While Waine is yet to get off the mark in the league this campaign, he has netted three times in two appearances in the EFL Cup, and there should be plenty more to come from him.

4 Luke Jephcott

Jephcott came through the Pilgrims academy, and he went on to score 37 goals and provide six assists in 118 appearances for the club.

The 23-year-old enjoyed his most prolific season at Home Park during the 2020-21 campaign when he netted 18 goals, but after falling out of favour, he spent last season on loan with Swindon Town.

Jephcott was released by Argyle this summer, and he made the move north of the border with St Johnstone.

3 Sam Cosgrove

Cosgrove joined the Pilgrims on loan from Birmingham City last summer, and he played a key role in their promotion to the Championship.

The 26-year-old scored 12 goals and registered eight assists in 40 appearances for the club, including a number of crucial goals which proved to be decisive in Argyle's season.

Cosgrove made the move to Barnsley on a permanent basis this summer, and he will be hoping to secure another promotion from League One with the Tykes.

2 Niall Ennis

Ennis arrived at Home Park from Wolverhampton Wanderers in January 2021.

The 24-year-old went on to score 24 goals and register 12 assists in 97 appearances for the club, and he wrote his name into Argyle history by scoring the goal that sealed promotion to the Championship against Burton Albion in April.

Ennis departed for Blackburn Rovers this summer, but his time at Ewood Park has been disrupted by injury so far.

1 Ryan Hardie

It is difficult to argue against Hardie being top of this list.

The 26-year-old, who initially joined the club on loan from Blackpool in January 2020 before making the move permanent the following January, scored 17 goals and provided four assists to help the Pilgrims to promotion last season.

Hardie has seamlessly made the step up to the Championship, scoring five goals and providing three assists in 13 appearances so far this campaign, and he remains Argyle's talisman.