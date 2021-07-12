‘Every player has their price’ – Sander Berge’s value at Sheffield United as Arsenal circle: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The future of Sander Berge is going to be a big talking point this summer.

Sheffield United’s midfielder is facing an uncertain future following the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League last term, meaning that several clubs are now sniffing around.

Arsenal are among the clubs who are reportedly keen on a move for the 23-year-old as he looks to secure a move to one of Europe’s biggest league.

The Yorkshire side are certainly under no pressure to sell the player, but how much do you value Berge at?

The team at FLW have their say…

Jordan Rushworth

Sheffield United’s situation over Sander Berge this summer is a very difficult one for them. On the one hand, they will know that the midfielder has the quality to be someone that makes a major difference for them in the Championship if he remains with the club.

However, on the other hand, there is the potential that by selling him for a large transfer fee the Blades can use that money to reinvest in their squad and bring in two or three quality signings to help boost their promotion prospects.

Berge’s valuation has been thought to be around the £35 million mark, but for me I would not be paying that much to sign the midfielder in the current economic climate. That will potentially be a high-end sort of transfer fee this summer and there will not be many players moving for that level of transfer sum you would not have thought.

I would say that an offer of between £20 and £25 million for Berge is something that the Blades should not take lightly and that would be worth them considering. While that might seem a drop-down from their valuation, it would still give them a good return on the 23-year-old and allow them to add to their squad further.

Ben Wignall

Every player has their price of course and the Blades paid £22 million to prize Berge away from Genk, but has he done that much to increase his value since then?

The club apparently rate the Norwegian at £35 million, which would suggest that he has improved since he arrived at Bramall Lane and they want paying accordingly to take him away from United.

I think Berge has played good in some games, mainly just after he arrived in 2020, but also some poor games at the start of the 2020-21 campaign before he was ruled out for months with an injury, but the whole United team were below-par at that point.

But he is quite a complete midfielder when he’s on-song – he has energy, power, he can drive forward with the ball and has a decent turn of foot for a big man, and he will still get better considering he’s only 23.

In my eyes, Berge at this point is worth around £25 million and if I was on the board at Sheffield United and got that offer I’d be accepting with a sell-on clause included, knowing that he could improve to be a £60 million player in a few years time.

Chris Thorpe

I would value him at around £35 million – mainly because of the potential that he has to improve in the years to come.

He would be a brilliant addition for a top Premier League club and I don’t think much of the blame is laid at his door for the Blades going down.

They will expect to receive a big fee for him this summer as he is under contract for a good few more years at Bramall Lane.

Whether one of the supposedly interested sides pays what they want is another matter entirely.

The market is in a strange state because of the pandemic, so I think there is every chance that he could be sold for less than that figure.