Highlights Ipswich Town could face challenges in the upcoming January transfer window as star players Leif Davis and Conor Chaplin have attracted interest from other clubs.

Every player has a price, and Ipswich may be tempted to cash in on Davis or Chaplin if the right offer comes in.

Ipswich is currently pushing for automatic promotion and will be hoping to retain their key players to continue their success.

Ipswich Town could have a very important January transfer window ahead of themselves.

According to the West Ham Way, star player Leif Davis has attracted interest from West Ham ahead of the winter market.

Conor Chaplin may also attract January interest given his impressive performances in the second division this campaign.

The Tractor Boys are pushing for automatic promotion to the top flight, as they seek back-to-back promotions.

But the attention their key players are receiving could be a major issue for the club to handle next month when the window opens.

Palmer: “Every player has a price”

Carlton Palmer believes that McKenna will be hoping none of his important players leaves this January.

However, he has warned that every player has a price so perhaps Ipswich could yet be tempted into cashing in on the likes of Davis or Chaplin.

“Ipswich [are] flying in the Championship this season, won four of their last six games and sit only a point behind leaders Leicester City, 18 points clear of Sunderland, occupying the last play-off place,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Of course when you’re doing so well there will be interest in your manager and your better players.

“Leif Davis and Conor Chaplin bang in form, their names have been linked with Premier League clubs, but I’m sure the club will be reminding the players of the history they’ll be making in going back-to-back promotions and helping the club get back to the Premier League.

“It helps the owners have deep pockets, but of course every player has a price.

“But Kieran will be hoping to keep all his talented players when the transfer window shuts.”

Davis and Chaplin have both been consistent performers this season.

The full-back has contributed nine assists from 19 appearances, while the playmaker has eight goals and five assists to his name.

Ipswich Town league position

Ipswich are currently second in the Championship table, one point adrift of leaders Leicester.

The gap to third place Leeds United is seven points ahead of this round of midweek fixtures in the second tier.

The Tractor Boys face a trip to Vicarage Road to take on Watford ahead of this weekend’s derby clash with Norwich City.

Ipswich will be looking to earn the bragging rights in the first East Anglian Derby since 2019, where the Suffolk outfit lost 3-0.

Ipswich must ward off transfer interest

Ipswich are in a rare position to earn back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League, which hasn’t been done since Bournemouth in 2016.

This would be a huge achievement for the club, who haven’t competed in the top flight for 20 years.

Davis and Chaplin will be key to a successful second half of the season, so cashing in on them in January should be seen as a last resort.

The players will retain a high value in the summer due to the length of time left on their contracts, so it should take an astronomical fee to convince Ipswich to sell.