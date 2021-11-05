‘Every one of them is huge’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans react as club issue player announcement

Bolton have not only managed to surge back into League One but have spent the majority of the current third tier campaign battling at the right end of the table after their promotion – and the club’s fans have been handed another boost today, with the news that several important players have been tied down to new deals with the Wanderers.

Four current stars have agreed fresh terms to stay on with Bolton and it represents some solid work by those involved in keeping some of their brightest talent at the University of Bolton Stadium.

George Thomason, MJ Williams, Gethin Jones and Kieran Lee are the names to have penned new deals with the side – and it has sent the club’s fans into raptures, with the supporters clearly delighted to keep all four of them at the club.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Bolton Wanderers’ best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 Where is Kevin Nolan currently on the coaching staff? West Brom Watford Wolves West Ham

All valuable assets , great news ..

Pleased for Thomasson , gives him a chance to establish himself over a secure period of time now! — Chris McKeown (@TheChrisMcKeown) November 5, 2021

Fantastic news and a great fillip for the players and supporters heading into an important set of fixtures. All well deserved! Great work Sharon & co. 👏🏻 — Lee Tennant (@trottertenzo) November 5, 2021

Great news, good young talent in Thomason tied down and 3, what you would call leaders, committing to the club as well is fantastic — Chris Merrills (@CMerrillsBWFC) November 5, 2021

Good news all round – like to see young George getting more game time 👍✍ — 🎃👻 Aaron 👻🎃 (@aaron_bwfc) November 5, 2021

Get in. Every one of them is huge ⚪⚪ — James BWFC🇬🇧 (@jodbwfc) November 5, 2021

4 Massive players well in lads — Sam 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Samsbwfc) November 5, 2021

All deserved — Jack (@jack_w03) November 5, 2021

Gethin Jones has been a mainstay in the squad over the last two seasons, while George Thomason is only 19-years-old but is already highly regarded by Bolton. He has featured just the once so far this year but there is surely more gametime to come for the youngster, with the club valuing him highly.

MJ Williams is another Wanderers player to have featured heavily both in the club’s promotion winning campaign and now in the 2021/22 season too, so his agreement of a new deal is more positive news for the side. Rounding off the quartet is Kieran Lee who has been solid since joining from Sheffield Wednesday and has made an immediate impact for Ian Evatt’s men.

Tying them all down to new contracts is good business by the club – and they’ll be hoping that all four of them can play a big part for Bolton for the remainder of the campaign.

The Verdict

Bolton have wrapped up some good business today in tying these four players all down to new terms. The quartet are a key part of the Wanderers side and Thomason certainly has the potential to be a big player for them over the next few seasons.

They’ve built a solid squad here and it is vital that they don’t lose any of them. This is a good step in the right direction – and Ian Evatt will be delighted to hold onto them for the foreseeable future.