Highlights Norwich City's success in the Championship was due in part to their ability to score goals, with Teemu Pukki leading the charge and forming a strong partnership with Emiliano Buendia.

Among the strikers who have played for Norwich City, Ashley Barnes stands out for making a big impact and quickly endearing himself to the fans before getting injured.

Josh Sargent, despite a challenging first season, has become a key figure for Norwich City and has shown great potential, scoring goals and making significant contributions to the team.

Norwich City are a team who like to get on the front foot and score goals.

From the start of the 2019/20 season, they have been a team who've scored a lot of goals most notably as they won the Championship title in the 2020/21 season and bounced straight back up to the Premier League.

In that time, seven strikers have played for Norwich City and within this article, Football League World will rank them.

7 Ui - jo Hwang

It feels a tad unfair to have Hwang in this list let alone bottom given the South Korean only joined Norwich on the last day of the summer transfer window.

After Josh Sargent got a bad ankle injury in an away game at Huddersfield, Norwich signed Hwang on loan from Nottingham Forest.

In six substitute appearances in the Championship, Hwang has registered one assist in a home game against Birmingham City.

6 Josip Drmić

Norwich signed Drmić in July 2019 from Borussia Mönchengladbach following their return to the Premier League. The Croatian made 24 appearances in the Premier League scoring one top flight goal in a 5-1 home defeat against Aston Villa.

Drmić's most memorable moment came when he scored an equaliser away at Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fifth round. Norwich went on to win the game 4-3 on penalties before losing against Manchester United in the sixth round.

The 19/20 season was the only one in which the Swiss striker played for Norwich City and Drmić currently plays for Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb.

5 Ashley Barnes

Barnes joined Norwich in the same transfer window as Hwang but has had a far bigger impact.

Joining from current Championship champions Burnley, the Bath-born striker has wasted no time at all in settling in and endearing himself to the supporters.

His desire to do well and his budding partnership with Josh Sargent - before the pair both got injured-was an early season highlight.

Prior to injury, Barnes started seven league games and scored two times - away at Huddersfield Town in a 4-0 win and a 3-1 home win against Millwall.

4 Jordan Hugill

Current Rotherham United striker signed for Norwich City in August 2020 and left on a permanent deal to join Rotherham in January 2023.

Hugill's first season at Carrow Road saw him and the Club win the Championship title and the striker's good team attitude was highlighted as being important by the manager that season Daniel Farke.

In his time at the Club, Hugill played 44 games with the vast majority of these appearances coming as a substitute. He scored four league goals.

3 Adam Idah

Since making his first team debut in the 19/20 season's EFL Cup, academy product Idah has gone on to establish himself as a regular Norwich City first team player.

He scored a hat-trick away at Preston North End in the FA Cup third round that same season and also played for 218 minutes in the Premier League.

In the following seasons after his debut year, Idah has made at least 15 league appearances per year for Norwich in both the Championship and Premier League, clocking up over 3,400 minutes in both league and cup.

In February 2023, the Irishman signed a five year contract at the Club so it appears there is a lot more to come for the 22-year-old.

2 Josh Sargent

USA international Sargent signed for Norwich City from Bundesliga side Werder Bremen in August 2021.

The first season didn't go all to well for Sargent with him and his club struggling in the Premier League. Sargent scored a memorable brace against Watford which for Norwich fans was a season highlight as they got relegated in 20th place.

Following relegation, Sargent has really become a key figure for the Canaries.

He was played as a wide player by Dean Smith in season 22/23 and the O'Fallon born striker recently admitted that it had been frustrating for him but despite that frustration, he still scored 13 goals and made 40 appearances last season.

This season, Sargent started as Norwich's main man upfront and so it was immensely disappointing for all involved with the club when the striker got a bad ankle injury away at Huddersfield in August.

He is expected back in January 2024, and it is hoped he will continue the fine form which helped earn him a long term deal when he returns.

1 Teemu Pukki

Despite the Finn leaving Carrow Road in the summer transfer window, Pukki's time with Norwich City was nothing short of sensational.

Signing on a free transfer after leaving Brøndby IF in 2018, Teemu Pukki scored 87 goals in 198 appearances and the club was hugely successful winning two Championship league titles in three years.

Pukki formed a formidable partnership with midfielder Emiliano Buendia for the Canaries and when the 33-year-old left the Carrow Road pitch for the final time as a substitute on the final day of last season against Blackpool, he was quite rightly given a standing ovation by every fan in the house.