It has been a disappointing season for Norwich City in the Championship so far.

The Canaries made an excellent start to the campaign, and they were among the early front-runners, but their form has declined significantly in recent months.

Despite being plagued by inconsistency, the play-off places remain in sight for David Wagner's side, and the German will be hoping his side can close the gap to the top six in the second half of the campaign.

It was a busy summer for Norwich, with 10 players arriving at Carrow Road, and a number of those new additions have made a positive impact.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

Wagner will likely be keen to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window, and he could sanction the departure of some of those who are not in his plans.

We looked at every Canaries player who could be set to leave over the coming weeks.

Daniel Barden

Goalkeeper Barden joined the Canaries from Arsenal in January 2019, but he has struggled to establish himself in the first team.

Barden has spent time out on loan with Bury Town, Livingston and Maidstone United, making 14 appearances for the latter in the National League last season.

The 23-year-old is yet to feature in the matchday squad this campaign, with Angus Gunn, George Long and Vicente Reyes currently ahead of him in the pecking order, and Wagner could consider sending him out on loan this month.

Barden's contract at Carrow Road expires at the end of the season, so a temporary spell away from the club could be an excellent chance to earn a new deal, and a move to a League One or Two club would be the next logical step in his development.

Jaden Warner

Defender Warner came through the Norwich academy, and he made his debut for the club in the 2-1 defeat at Fulham in the Carabao Cup in September.

Amid a defensive injury crisis, Warner was handed an opportunity in the Championship in November, and he performed well against Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City.

However, after Ben Gibson and Grant Hanley returned to fitness, Warner's game time has been limited, and like Barden, he could be set for a loan move this month.

Warner is reportedly attracting interest from League Two promotion hopefuls Stockport County and Notts County, and a temporary move to either of those clubs would undoubtedly be beneficial for the 21-year-old.

Tony Springett

Winger Springett is another Norwich academy product, and he has been with the club since the age of 12.

Springett made his debut for the Canaries against West Ham United in the Premier League in May 2022, and he has remained on the fringes of the first team ever since.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with League One side Derby County, but after making 11 appearances for the Rams, his time at Pride Park was cut short in March after he sustained an ankle injury.

Springett featured regularly for Norwich in the Carabao Cup this season, and he has made a host of substitute appearances in the league, but most of those came in the early stages of the campaign.

With Springett's opportunities at Carrow Road likely to remain restricted, Wagner could look to send him out on loan once again.

Jonathan Rowe

While Norwich may be keen for Barden, Warner and Springett to depart in order to play regular football, winger Rowe is one player they will be desperate to keep hold of.

After progressing through the club's academy, Rowe has enjoyed an outstanding breakthrough season at Carrow Road this campaign, establishing himself as one of the most exciting talents in the Championship.

Rowe's performances have not gone unnoticed, and a host of Premier League clubs have been linked with him in recent months, including Aston Villa, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Burnley, Sheffield United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Canaries received a huge boost last month when Rowe appeared to confirm that he would be not be leaving the club in January.

"I'm not trying to let all that noise affect my football," Rowe told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"We'll review it in the summer, but for now, I'll knuckle down, focusing on trying to get us back to the Premier League."

However, Norwich's resolve could be tested if they were to receive a sizeable bid this month, and the opportunity to play top flight football may be too good for Rowe to turn down.