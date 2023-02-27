“Every minute counts” – Britt Assombalonga sends message to Watford supporters amid promotion push

Watford gave a good account of themselves despite losing 1-0 at Sheffield United on Saturday in failing to build on their 3-2 win against West Bromwich Albion the match prior.

Slaven Bilic probably would have been content with a yield of three points from those two matches, though it has not helped their bid to finish in the Championship‘s top six.

Britt Assombalonga has made four substitute appearances in the Championship for the Hornets, after arriving in late January, with the 30-year-old returning to the club where it all began for him.

Assombalonga could well be an asset in the closing stages of the season if they can get him up to full speed, and that potential is not lost on the physical striker.

Assombalonga reflected on his start to life back at Watford when he spoke to the club’s website.

He said: “It was good to get some more minutes.

“Coming from Turkey and having not played many games, it was always going to take me a bit of time to get back to the right level.

“I’m progressing from where I was, definitely.

“Every minute counts, and I’ve just got to keep working hard.

“I’m super grateful to be here and to be playing with the team, today was disappointing but I’m confident about the days and weeks ahead.”

The Verdict

Bringing Assombalonga back to Vicarage Road was something of an opportunistic signing from the Hornets, and there may well have been an understanding that it would strike the right note with supporters.

It feels more likely than not that Assombalonga is mainly used as an impact substitute between now and the end of the season, but that does not mean that he cannot come up with some decisive contributions along the way.

There has been promise in the small sample we have seen from him so far, and supporters can expect the 30-year-old to be more effective as he builds up his minutes in the centre of the action.