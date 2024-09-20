Millwall have made a slow start to the new Championship season under Neil Harris.

The London club finished 13th in the table last year, coming 14 points adrift of the play-off places.

The Lions will be hoping to close that gap this campaign, as they look to return to the fight for a play-off place.

And following the departure of Zian Flemming to Burnley, Harris will be hoping that his forward options can catch fire and go on the kind of goal-scoring run that can power them up the Championship table - three of those being new recruits.

Here we look at the estimated wages of Millwall’s striker options for this season, using figures generated by Capology...

1 Mihailo Ivanovic

Mihailo Ivanovic signed for Millwall on the final day of the summer transfer window, arriving from Serbian side Vojvodina.

According to London News Online, the 19-year-old cost the Lions in excess £2.5 million - a club-record outlay.

The youngster will be looking to make a big impact in the first team squad over the course of the campaign, but may need some patience before being afforded that opportunity.

He is the estimated lowest paid of the four options at the club, earning £2,000 per week, which if true could be down to his inexperience in senior football so far.

2 Macaulay Langstaff

Macaulay Langstaff signed for Millwall over the summer, arriving from Notts County on long-term contract.

According to Nottinghamshire Live, the deal cost the Lions around £700,000 to sign the 27-year-old.

Langstaff enjoyed two prolific years with Notts County, bagging 70 goals across two campaigns in the National League and League Two.

However, the step up to the Championship is a big one, having previously played two levels below, so he may need some time to adjust to his new surroundings.

Langstaff is still estimated to be the joint-highest paid striker option at Millwall, receiving £7,500 per week from the London club.

But he is far from the highest paid player at the club, which is estimated to be ex-Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga at £35,000-a-week.

3 Josh Coburn

Josh Coburn is on loan from Middlesbrough, arriving at The Den on deadline day at the end of August.

The forward scored on his debut just a day later against Sheffield Wednesday, but has since suffered an injury that will keep him out of the team for the next several weeks.

It remains to be seen just how much of his wages are being paid by Millwall, and what percentage - if any - Boro are still giving him.

He too though is estimated to be receiving £7,500 per week while on loan with the club for the rest of the season.

4 Tom Bradshaw

Tom Bradshaw has been with Millwall since 2019, signing on a permanent basis from Barnsley after an initial loan spell during the 2018-19 campaign.

Millwall's striker options estimated wages (estimated figures from Capology) Player Weekly salary (£) Macaulay Langstaff 7,500 Josh Coburn 7,500 Tom Bradshaw 7,500 Mihailo Ivanovic 2,000

The 32-year-old scored his first goal of the season in the team’s 4-3 loss to Bristol City in August, but has since suffered a hamstring injury to sideline him for the foreseeable future.

The experienced striker only has a contract until the end of the current campaign, and is estimated to be earning £7,500 per week from Millwall as part of his new deal, which was signed last April.