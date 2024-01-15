Highlights Millwall may struggle to keep their key players during the January transfer window.

Zian Flemming could potentially leave if a substantial bid is made, but his form has not been as strong this season.

Nino Adom-Malaki and Kyle Smith could be loaned out to lower league clubs for more playing time.

With the January transfer window now open, we enter a crucial period of the season where teams come swooping in, looking to reinforce their squads as they look to reach their objectives come the end of the season.

It will be no different for Millwall, who may face a challenge of trying to keep their most important players at the club, whilst they also look to facilitate any necessary moves away from the Den.

It's been a tough start to the season for Millwall, any big January departures could really put a sour taste in their mouths with half a season still to play.

Despite coming agonisingly close to an illustrious play-off spot last season, Joe Edward's side have not been able to keep up the form that had them so high up the table last year.

The Lions currently sit 16th in the Championship, and whilst they aren't quite in a relegation battle, they'll be highly disappointed with their start, considering how well they did last season.

That being said, there is still half a season to play, so they may be able to turn their fortunes around if they pick up a good run of form, and hold onto some of their best players.

We take a look at any realistic departures during the January transfer window:

Zian Flemming

Whilst it won't be nice reading for Millwall fans to see one of their key players on this list, it's hard to rule out the potential departure of Flemming, given the previous interest in Millwall's number ten.

It was reported during the summer by the South London Press that Millwall had rejected four bids from Premier League side Burnley, that would've smashed their current record outgoing sale, which is George Saville's £7 million transfer to Middlesbrough.

Once again, the Dutchman has been one of the Lions' key players this season, and whilst Millwall will be desperate to hold onto him, a substantial bid could sway Joe Edward's side to part ways with Flemming this month; what might help them, though, is Flemming's form not quite hitting the heights it did last year.

The 25-year-old has featured in every Championship game for Millwall this season, scoring four times and assisting twice. His debut campaign at the Den last season saw him feature in all but three Championship games, scoring 15 goals in the process.

Especially for a side like Millwall, who aren't quite where they want to be in the table, losing a player like Flemming would be seriously disappointing, so they'll need to have an eye on an adequate replacement if he does depart the club.

Nino Adom-Malaki

With two reliable left-backs at the club in Joe Bryan and Murray Wallace, Adom-Malaki hasn't really had the opportunity to shine in the first-team, so a loan move away in the January window may be a smart one for all parties.

The 19-year-old has only managed a place on the bench in nine Championship games this season, but hasn't had any opportunities to feature for the first team.

A loan move could be likely for the full-back, and we could see him make the move to either a League One or League Two side before the window closes at the end of the month.

Kyle Smith

The 19-year-old right-back spent the first half of the season on loan at Wealdstone in the National League, where he seriously impressed, and returned to the club just last week. The youngster featured 11 times for the Stones, scoring twice.

It's likely he will be sent out on loan again for the second half of the season, and the club may look to send him to League Two, given how well he performed during his spell at Grosvenor Vale.