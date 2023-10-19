Highlights Middlesbrough had some impressive goalscorers in recent years, with Chuba Akpom taking the top spot with 33 goals in 79 appearances.

The team had its struggles with strikers who failed to make a significant impact, such as Matthew Hoppe, Lukas Nmecha, and Rudy Gestede.

Marcus Forss and Cameron Archer showed great promise with their goal-scoring abilities, but ultimately it was Akpom who stood out as the most successful striker for Middlesbrough.

Since their relegation from the Premier League in 2017, it's been a rollercoaster for Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Boro came so close to reaching the Premier League last season, but a play-off semi-final loss had them once again wondering what could've been.

However, their failed attempts at promotion haven't been for the lack of goals, finishing as the second-highest scorers in the Championship behind Vincent Kompany's Burnley, last campaign.

Indeed, they've had some fantastic marksmen in recent times as well as some less impressive ones.

With that in mind, here's every Middlesbrough striker from the last five years ranked from worst to best.

15 Matthew Hoppe

With just six first team appearances for the first-team and 0 goals to his name, it's no surprise that the young American takes the last spot on the list.

Still only 22 years old, there's still time for the forward, who is on loan at San Jose Earthquakes, to rise up the list in the coming years.

14 Lukas Nmecha

With seven international appearances for Germany, Nmecha is clearly a talented player, but the former Manchester City youngster didn't quite hit the ground running at Boro/

He failed to score once in his 11 appearances at the club.

13 Uche Ikpeazu

20 appearances and two goals is not much to shout about and the striker sits 13th in the list.

12 Rodrigo Muniz

A disappointing loan spell for the Brazilian striker, who is now playing his football in the Premier League with Fulham.

Muniz managed just two goals in his 18 appearances for the club.

11 Rudy Gestede

At the time of his signing, the £6 million move from Aston Villa in 2017 was seen as a big one for Boro.

But with just six goals in 59 appearances for the club, Gestede did not live up to the high expectations.

10 Aaron Connolly

Another player with bags of talent who didn't quite live up to the hype at Boro.

Just two goals for the striker in a short six-month loan spell has him 10th on the list.

9 Folarin Balogun

The talent of this young and exciting forward is unquestionable, but with only six months of football at the Riverside Stadium, and just three goals to his name, Balogun will have to take a lower spot on the list than he probably should have.

8 Emmanuel Latte Lath

Signed on a permanent deal in the summer from Atalanta, the 24-year-old forward has shown promising signs in the early stages of his career under Michael Carrick,

He's scored two goals in his first five appearances for the Teessiders.

7 Josh Coburn

Another player showing promising signs, Coburn could rise up the list in the coming years if he continues to display the talent he showed on loan at Bristol Rovers last season.

Carrick clearly believes in him as he's been a regular fixture this term.

6 Andraz Sporar

Scoring eight goals in 35 Championship appearances during his loan spell in the 2021/22 season, the Slovenian international takes a respectable 6th place on the list.

5 Ashley Fletcher

A player that never really hit the heights expected of him, Fletcher still managed 11 goals in his penultimate season at the club in the 2019/20 season, earning him a relatively high spot on the list.

4 Marcus Forss

Like the player sat in top spot, Forss had a brilliant campaign during the 2022/23 season that almost saw Boro promoted back to the Premier League.

With 10 goals last term, Forss takes a deservedly high spot on the list.

3 Cameron Archer

A six-month loan spell in January this year, that saw him score 11 goals and earn a permanent transfer to Premier League side Sheffield United has the young striker 3rd on the list.

2 Britt Assombalonga

With 152 appearances for the club and 45 goals to his name, it's no surprise that Assombalonga takes the second spot on the list.

1 Chuba Akpom

33 goals in 79 appearances, and a player of the season award last year, Akpom sits comfortably at the top of the list.

His big-money transfer to Ajax in the summer has been a big blow to the current Boro side, who have struggled to replace his goals up top.