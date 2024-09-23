Middlesbrough will be hoping to challenge for promotion from the Championship this season.

It was an inconsistent campaign for Middlesbrough last season as they finished eighth in the table, but a strong end to the season gave supporters plenty of hope going into the summer.

The positivity around the Riverside Stadium increased after an impressive summer transfer window that saw nine new signings join the club, and Boro managed to keep hold of all of their key players, including the likes of Rav van den Berg, Hayden Hackney and Emmanuel Latte Lath.

Middlesbrough summer signings Player From Loan/Permanent Luke Ayling Leeds United Permanent Harley Hunt Swindon Town Permanent George Edmundson Ipswich Town Loan Neto Borges Clermont Foot Permanent Aidan Morris Columbus Crew Permanent Micah Hamilton Manchester City Permanent Ben Doak Liverpool Loan Delano Burgzorg Mainz 05 Permanent Tommy Conway Bristol City Permanent

Boro have been notoriously slow starters in the last few seasons, and while it has been a slightly frustrating opening to the new campaign, Michael Carrick's men are among the early front-runners this time around.

With a dangerous forward line, Boro certainly look to have the attacking quality needed to push for promotion, and we looked at how much the club's strikers are estimated to be earning per week.

All figures are according to Capology, and it should be stressed that they are an estimate.

1 Delano Burgzorg - £20,000-per-week

New signing Burgzorg is estimated to be Boro's highest-paid striker, earning £20,000-per-week and £1,040,000-per-year.

In fact, Burgzorg is the club's joint-third biggest earner overall alongside fellow new addition Neto Borges, with only captain Jonny Howson (£25,000-per-week) and Luke Ayling (£30,000-per-week) taking home more than the pair.

Burgzorg spent last season on loan at Huddersfield Town from Mainz, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 33 appearances, but although he suffered relegation with the Terriers, his performances clearly did enough to impress Boro, who signed him on a permanent basis in June.

An injury to Riley McGree has meant that Burgzorg has played most of his football on the left wing for Boro so far, but he is equally capable of playing through the middle, making him an incredibly useful option for Carrick to have at his disposal.

2 Emmanuel Latte Lath - £10,000-per-week

Perhaps surprisingly, given his importance to the team, Latte Lath is not among Boro's highest earners, but he is still estimated to earn £10,000-per-week and £520,000-per-year.

Latte Lath made the move to the Riverside Stadium from Atalanta last summer in a deal that could be eventually be worth up to £5.6 million, and he endured a slow start to his Boro career, but he finished last season in outstanding form.

The 25-year-old scored a remarkable eight goals in the final six games of last season, and he ended the campaign with a total of 18 goals in 36 appearances, meaning he found the back of the net once every two games on average.

It has been a quiet start to the new season for Latte Lath, but he did have to contend with a summer of transfer speculation, which came to a head on deadline day when Ipswich Town had a bid rejected for the striker.

Latte Lath was said to be frustrated that Boro turned down the offer from the Premier League side, and he initially did not travel with the squad for their game at Cardiff City, but after a change of heart, he did eventually join up with his team-mates in South Wales.

Carrick praised Latte Lath for his handling of the situation, and he insisted that "there’s not one bit of worry" in his mind about the Ivorian's commitment, but he will need him to rediscover his goalscoring form soon.

3 Tommy Conway - £10,000-per-week

New signing Conway is estimated to be on the same salary as Latte Lath, with the 22-year-old also taking home £10,000-per-week and £520,000-per-year.

Conway joined Boro from Bristol City this summer for a fee in the region of £4.5 million, and the Teesside outfit reportedly fought off competition from Championship rivals Hull City and Burnley to land his signature.

The Scotland international scored 25 goals in 92 appearances during his time with the Robins, and he has been among the goals in the early stages of his Boro career.

With Latte Lath firmly established as Boro's first choice number nine, Conway has already played in a number of different positions since his arrival at the Riverside Stadium, but Carrick hinted he could be used in the number 10 role in the long-term.

"Tommy is a good player and can adapt and play different roles," Carrick told The Northern Echo.

"I’ve spoken to him about that as he signed. The way he’s getting into box from different positions and getting different shooting opportunities is good.

"He’s clever around that position. It doesn’t have to be that position, but it’s certainly one he can play."

There is no doubt that Conway is a big threat at Championship level wherever he plays, and if he can maintain the form he has shown so far in a Boro shirt, the fee the club paid for him could look like something of a bargain in the years to come.