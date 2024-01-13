Highlights Boro's injuries and international call-ups may lead to player transfers this month.

Alex Gilbert may be loaned out to League One or Scottish Premiership.

Paddy McNair's contract expires soon, making him a potential target for cut-price deals.

Despite their indifferent Championship form this season, Middlesbrough are still in the mix for the Championship play-offs - even though they've suffered massively with injuries.

Plenty of Michael Carrick's squad are sidelined at the moment, and Emmanuel Latte Lath and Alex Bangura were both added to that lengthy injury list in the 1-0 EFL Cup semi-final first leg win over Chelsea.

With international call-ups this month also reducing the numbers of Carrick's squad as Sammy Silvera and Riley McGree are both away with Australia, Boro are likely going to be active when it comes to signing players this month, and they've already added Finn Azaz from Aston Villa, but others may still depart despite the plethora of injuries.

Let's take a look at FOUR players who could still realistically depart the Riverside Stadium before the transfer window closes late at night on January 31.

Alex Gilbert

Despite being out of contract at Brentford this past summer, Gilbert cost Boro the best part of £1 million in compensation after he shone for the Bees' B-team - yet he hasn't really been given a chance by Carrick so far this season.

The 22-year-old has appeared just four times in Championship cameo appearances, as well as two cup competition outings as well, and the addition of Azaz is set to put him down the pecking order in the attacking midfield areas further.

Gilbert could do with a loan move to League One perhaps or the Scottish Premiership if clubs are interested, and it's likely that such a move could happen.

Paddy McNair

He's been out injured since the start of December with a back issue, but McNair before that had been regularly starting because of a season-ending injury to Darragh Lenihan, which broke up the Irishman's partnership at the back with Dael Fry.

Paddy McNair's Middlesbrough Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 15 Average Minutes Per Game 81 Goals 0 Assists 0 Touches Per Game 68.9 Clean Sheets 4 Tackles Per Game 0.5 Interceptions Per Game 0.5 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.6 Clearances Per Game 1.9 Accurate Passes Per Game 51.1 Stats Correct As Of January 10, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

McNair however has a contract which is set to expire at the end of the season, and there has been no news of any negotiations to extend that deal into a seventh season on Teesside.

Therefore, it wouldn't be surprising to see a club come in for the versatile Northern Ireland international on a cut-price deal, whether that is from a team in England or overseas.

Matthew Hoppe

Hoppe's Middlesbrough career hasn't really got going since his move from Real Mallorca in August 2022, making just six appearances in his debut season before being loaned out to Hibernian for the second half of 2022-23, and then back to American with San Jose Earthquakes from August 2023 for the final few months of the MLS campaign.

With the Earthquakes opting not to sign Hoppe permanently, that leaves the 22-year-old at somewhat of a crossroads this month, and it wouldn't be a shock whatsoever if Boro accepted an offer from somewhere to sell the USA international.

Where an offer comes from remains to be seen, but Hoppe doesn't appear to have much of a future at the Riverside.

Calum Kavanagh

Having been on two loan stints away from Boro in the last two years with Harrogate Town and Newport County in League Two, Kavanagh may be ready for a third temporary exit.

The 20-year-old has been in fine form for the under-21's this season, scoring five goals in seven appearances, and that has led to appearances in the EFL Cup and the Championship within the last month.

With a new striker potentially on Carrick's transfer radar though, it would only be fair for Kavanagh to go and get more regular minutes in men's football elsewhere, and next season he could be ready to make more of an impact for Middlesbrough.