Luton Town have an array of striking options in their squad, retaining all of their frontmen despite relegation from the Premier League.

It's been a difficult return to the Championship so far for Rob Edwards, with just one win from their opening five, but their 1-0 victory over Millwall last Saturday could give the Hatters the motivation they need.

A striking worry about their season so far has been their lack of goals. Three after five games isn't what Hatters fans expected with the number of brilliant attacking options they have at this level.

They've impressed in the past but will need to start firing if Edwards' side have any chance of promotion, and their estimated weekly wage may raise a few surprises, as we explore here:

4 Joe Taylor - £1,000-per-week

According to Capology, the 21-year-old is on a weekly wage of £1,000-a-week.

This makes him the estimated lowest earner within the entire first-team squad at Luton Town.

It comes as no surprise with the Welshman only making nine appearances in the Championship, as he looks to become a regular within Edwards' squad with a breakthrough game.

Taylor's contract expires this summer, so we could see this estimate increase if Luton decide to tie him down to a new deal or he moves on to a new challenge in January - a scenario that feels the most likely outcome.

3 Carlton Morris - £10,000-per-week

Now, you probably expected one of Luton's starting strikers to earn a lot more, but it is estimated that Morris earns £10,000-a-week, making him the joint seventh-highest earner at the Hatters.

This comes as even more of a shock, as the estimated average weekly wage at Luton is £14,446.

The 27-year-old signed a long-term contract extension in the summer of 2023 off the back of Luton's promotion to the Premier League, with the estimate indicating he was earning even lower than the £10k that he is thought to be earning now.

Morris scored 11 goals in the Premier League last season, but is yet to find the net this campaign. He was heavily relied upon in the Hatters' promotion to the Premier League, having been on the end of 20 goals in his debut season after his move from Barnsley.

Coming from a relegated side in the Championship, you suspect why his wage is not as high as expected, but if he finds his form once again, this estimate could certainly increase.

2 Elijah Adebayo - £12,500-per-week

Another starting striker for the Hatters, and an integral part of Edwards' system, Adebayo is estimated to earn slightly more than that of his strike partner. £12,500-a-week has been estimated by Capology, as the 26-year-old is in his fifth campaign with the Hatters.

Like Morris, it may come as a slight surprise to be lower than the average weekly wage in the squad. Adebayo hit double-figures with Morris scoring ten in the 2023/24 Premier League season.

He is also still yet to find the back of the net for Luton this campaign, and will want to improve on his performances and reciprocate that of last season.

If the estimate is accurate and Adebayo regains his form under Edwards, Luton may have to look into securing a new deal with the forward in an attempt to keep him, following reported interest from Everton in the summer window.

1 Jacob Brown - £30,000-a-week

Brown is estimated to be the joint-highest earner at Kenilworth Road. Capology estimates him to earn a staggering £30,000-a-week. Compared to the rest of the squad, it's more than double the average salary.

He shares the crown with Tahith Chong and Marvelous Nakamba, who are estimated to earn the same.

Luton Town's highest earners, according to Capology estimates Name Weekly wage Jacob Brown/Tahith Chong/Marvelous Nakamba £30,000 Shandon Baptiste/Tim Krul/Thomas Kaminski £25,000 Tom Krauss £22,500

Brown was the only forward who was signed in their Premier League season, explaining the excessive wage alongside the Hatters' other options.

The 26-year-old has struggled with injuries since his move from Stoke City in the summer of 2023, and despite being the joint-highest earner at the club, he's yet to make an impact.