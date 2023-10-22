Highlights Leicester City's striking department has been a key factor in their success in the Championship this season.

George Hirst and Islam Slimani have had limited appearances for the club in the past five seasons, but their contributions should not be discounted.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy have been standout performers.

Leicester City are flying in the Championship so far this season.

Of course, something that has helped them to do this has been their strong options when it comes to their striking department.

With this in mind, below, we've taken a look at, and ranked from best to worst, all of the club's strikers from the last five seasons, not including this campaign.

We must stress, these rankings are based on the seasons 2018/19 through to 2022/23, so performance outside of that timeframe has been largely ignored.

6 George Hirst

Given that he only played two games for Leicester City in the last five seasons, it felt there was only one place George Hirst could go on this list, although it is no mark on his ability.

The young forward just could not break through at the King Power Stadium, instead spending recent seasons out on loan away from the club.

Now at Ipswich permanently, Hirst has a bright future ahead of him and is, for now, playing regular football, which will be crucial for his development.

5 Islam Slimani

Whilst Hirst was ranked worst on this list, another man that could have also been given that label was Islam Slimani.

Slimani, too, has made just two Leicester appearances during the timeframe we are looking at. However, we gave him the benefit of the doubt given the minutes he played for the club, and his overall contribution at Leicester.

Indeed, in total, the Algerian forward appeared 47 times for Leicester City, scoring 13 goals and registering seven assists, but as mentioned, these did not appear in the timeframe we are looking at.

4 Shinji Okazaki

Just about making the timeframe given he was at Leicester between 2015 and 2019, Shinji Okazaki comes in at fourth on this list.

Indeed, between 18/19 and 22/23, the former Japanese international made 25 appearances for Leicester, scoring no goals in those matches.'

His overall record at Leicester reads much better, though, with 19 goals and eight assists in 137 club appearances.

Okazaki can also boast a Premier League winners' medal from his time at the club.

3 Patson Daka

In at third on the list is Patson Daka, having joined the club in 2021.

Since then, the forward has endured a frustrating time trying to break into the side on a regular basis. However, he has racked up some goals and assists.

15 goals and eight assists, to be precise, in 74 matches between his arrival and the end of last season.

The Zambian striker is yet to find the prolific goalscoring form he showed at RB Salzburg in a Leicester shirt, and is yet to feature this season after a deadline day move away fell through.

2 Kelechi Iheanacho

Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho was an easy pick for number two on this list.

The forward has been a solid forward for Leicester in recent seasons, having joined the club back in 2017.

Since his arrival, Iheanacho has made over 200 club appearances and scored 60 goals, as well as registering 35 assists.

Not all fall within the last five seasons, but most do, with the 27-year-old continuing to add to his tally in the Championship this season.

1 Jamie Vardy

Last but certainly not least, we reach Jamie Vardy, the only Leicester City striker that could have been ranked number one here.

Although the last five seasons have all come in Vardy's 30's, he has still managed to bag plenty of goals in the timeframe we are looking at.

Between 18/19 and 22/23 for example, Vardy netted 81 times, as well as turning creator on 27 occasions.

Vardy continues to feature for the side this season and has already got on the scoresheet a few times in 2023/24.

His overall tally for the club is remarkable, having made 439 appearances for the Foxes and scored 165 goals at the time of writing - a number that will increase as the 23/24 campaign progresses.