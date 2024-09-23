Leeds United have had many top class strikers come through the doors at Elland Road over the years, with the likes of Mateo Joseph now starring in their attack in the Championship this term.

Leeds were relegated from the Premier League in 2022/23 but have still retained many high-quality players in the two seasons since then; many of them may be key for Daniel Farke during the current campaign, especially those in their forward line.

Historically, the likes of Tony Yeboah, Mark Viduka, and Allan Clarke are among those to have led the line to an extremely high level during Leeds' years in the top-flight. However, they have had their fair share of quality number-nines in the EFL, too.

Jermaine Beckford and Luciano Becchio are just two of a long list of players in more recent years to have scored goals at Elland Road. Ross McCormack and Chris Wood have also earnt big-money moves off the back of their performances in attack for Leeds.

Here, we've taken a look at each of their current centre-forward options and their respective weekly wages at Elland Road.

All figures are estimates taken from Capology.

1 Mateo Joseph - £15,000

In the early months of the 2024-25 season, all eyes will be on young striker Mateo Joseph.

The promising forward showed glimpses of his potential in the latter half of 2023-24 and in pre-season, with many expecting big things from him.

He showcased his quality as an all-round striker in flashes, with impressive movement off the shoulder and the ability to pin the opposition with his physical presence.

Now, it appears as though he is Farke's starting number nine this term, with many fans' hopes coming to fruition as he spearheads Leeds' attack in the opening fixtures.

Signing a new contract in January was a statement of intent from Leeds about his long-term impact, but also saw a big increase in his wage seemingly. This season is the time to step up and show he is worth that extension.

2 Joe Gelhardt - £15,000

The Whites were quick to pounce four years ago to make Joe Gelhardt theirs.

The youngster could have been forgiven for thinking he would have a larger role with Leeds in the years that came, but especially in 2023/24 following the club's relegation, as opposed to languishing within Leeds' reserves or on the fringes of the first-team. Gelhardt's long-term future in West Yorkshire is unclear, with his development stalling over the last couple of seasons.

However, there is promise there, as his new contract and increased wage from August 2022 signifies.

Of course, he could be used as a versatile forward. He is capable of playing off the right-hand flank, or as a second-striker/attacking midfielder, or up front; but his place in the pecking order is incredibly far down in most forward areas, due to Leeds' strength in depth in attack.

Related Leeds United: Jermaine Beckford v Luciano Becchio - Who was better? FLW compare Jermaine Beckford and Luciano Becchio's time at Leeds United - was there a better player out of the two?

3 Joel Piroe - £15,000

Despite not being as comfortable on the last line as a centre-forward in the same way Joseph is, Piroe has bagged a solid number of goals over the last year since leaving Swansea City.

His record at this level is fantastic, with him scoring or assisting 49 goals in 88 Championship games prior to joining Leeds for a mid-table Swansea team.

His quality in front of goal has been evident, even if general play has not always shown Piroe in the best light in terms of his ability to press or even pass and retain the ball to a consistently high level.

It may not matter to Farke and this current iteration of Leeds, if they can continue to find ways of getting him into scoring positions on a regular basis again this season, albeit the competition for places has gone up a notch this season.

4 Patrick Bamford - £70,000

The 31-year-old's ability to bring others into play so that the ball isn’t constantly turned over has been more important for the team structurally and cohesively for many years now.

However, his injuries and lack of a killer eye for goal consistently lets him down more than others on this list. His wages were once justifiable, but not now in the Championship.

He has evidently declined, but Bamford deserves to rank highly for those years of service in helping achieve promotion and finishing ninth in the Premier League, too.

Bamford's finishing ability in recent years has massively deserted him, and it's unclear as to how often he will contribute this season following a series of injuries. The striker is also now behind Joseph, who is a similar profile of centre-forward to Bamford at his very best.