Leeds United have had many great strikers come through the doors at Elland Road over the years, with the likes of Joel Piroe now part of their attack in the Championship this term.

Leeds were relegated from the Premier League last season but have still retained many high-quality players, and they may be key for Daniel Farke during the current campaign, especially those in their forward line.

Historically, the likes of Tony Yeboah, Mark Viduka, and Allan Clarke are among those to have lead the line to an extremely high level during Leeds' years in the top-flight. However, they gave had their fare share of quality number-nines in the EFL, too.

Jermaine Beckford and Luciano Becchio are just two of a long list of players in more recent years to have scored goals at Elland Road. Ross McCormack and Chris Wood have also earnt big-money moves off the back of their performances in attack for Leeds.

Here, we've attempted to rank all of Leeds' strikers over the last five years from worst to best.

11 Jean-Kevin Augustin

Augustin made just three brief sub cameos in the Championship before persistent fitness issues forced both Bielsa and Leeds’ hierarchy turn their back on the forward, which proved to be a mistake. The fee Leeds paid initially was £1.7 million on loan, with another £17.7 million following promotion.

Leeds then attempted to find a loophole in the deal surrounding the loan to permanent clause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On 10 April 2023, The Athletic reported that Leeds were ordered to pay Augustin £24.5 million in compensation for breach of contract by FIFA’s Dispute Resolution Chamber. It goes down as one of the worst transfers in the club's history and has to be bottom of this list. He's more talented than players higher up this list but cannot be anywhere but last.

10 Mateo Joseph

Joseph has had a similar on-pitch impact to Augustin, but the academy graduate has done it at a fraction of the price. Joseph has some senior action for the Whites, but has contributed to 20 goals in 31 U-21 games, whilst also scoring twice in six games for England's U-20 side.

He has played in six games for the Whites so far; however, is likely to rise up this list in the coming years when granted more chances to impress. The Spanish-born Englishman has taken every challenge in his stride so far.

9 Sonny Perkins

Perkins has hardly fared loads better for Leeds so far than Joseph, but his skill-set for a forward is well-rounded already. The Oxford United loanee can play as a centre-forward, secondary-striker, or out wide and is likely to be a larger part of Leeds' future should he continue the rapid development he has shown in the U-21s.

He has contributed to 17 goals in 24 appearances for the Leeds youth team and is in need of more senior experience in League One. For Leeds, the 19-year-old has one goal in four appearances in total, which is why he currently ranks ahead of Joseph for now.

8 Sam Greenwood

Despite coming through the ranks at both Arsenal and Leeds as a striker or secondary-striker, Greenwood has hardly been utilised there. Both Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch opted to play him deeper, in central or attacking-midfield.

That caps him from ranking any higher, and prior to his loan move to Middlesbrough this summer he racked up 35 appearances across his stint in West Yorkshire, scoring once and collecting a further five assists.

7 Tyler Roberts

Roberts was perhaps a bit underrated for what he brought to the side in West Yorkshire, consistently proving he could hold up the ball and carry it well into space, too. However, his contribution in the final third is telling, especially as he was signed as a striker but forced to play more in midfield. He played a total of 108 games for Leeds, scoring nine and assisting a further 10 in the process.

His decision-making and timing of release were a cause of frustration for Leeds fans. Roberts lacked the consistency and conviction in front of goal to be a reliable long-term player there, even if there was a period where he was the only natural alternative to play Patrick Bamford's role as a lone striker to hold on the last line in the short-term.

6 Joe Gelhardt

The 21-year-old has made 48 appearances for the Whites, most of which have come as a substitute, and he has scored or assisted ten goals in that time. However, 2023/24 should be seen as the season for Gelhardt's Elland Road career to properly kickstart beyond a bit-part role as a substitute or being left on the bench entirely.

So far it has transpired to be more of that so far, and it appears his development has stunted somewhat after an extremely impressive start for the club. Gelhardt is a player who works best coming from out to in to attack the box. He is a powerful player once he gets going, whilst also possessing tight close control and having an eye for goal. There is still time for Farke to get more out of him.

5 Eddie Nketiah

Nketiah brought in plenty of excitement following a loan switch from Arsenal, but struggled to nail down a starting berth consistently. The young loanee was probably the best finisher at the club and replaced Kemar Roofe in that sense, but could not operate as Bielsa wanted as a lone striker.

His inability to hold the ball up and press as aggressively as Bamford saw him return to Arsenal in January and Leeds instead signed Augustin to maintain their number of strikers in the squad, but barely needed either in the end to get promoted. However, Nketiah scored some key goals in his half-season loan and managed five goals and an assist from 19 games in a white shirt.

4 Georginio Rutter

Leeds are starting to see much more from Rutter this season after the 21-year-old scored no goals and provided just one assist from 13 games since joining from Hoffenheim in 2022/23. This season, he has already contributed well to games, scoring against Ipswich Town, scoring and assisting against Millwall, assisting against Watford, and again against QPR already in the opening games.

It isn't necessarily for his goal scoring abilities which he should be judged by, with Rutter a much more capable creative striker who can also carry and dribble with the ball extremely well. He could rise up this list in time but Rutter has come to life and evidenced his technical qualities in the second tier and is still young enough to make it to a high level with Leeds.

3 Joel Piroe

Despite not playing on the last line, as a centre-forward, Piroe has bagged five goals in eight appearances already for his new club. His record at this level is fantastic, with him scoring or assisting 49 goals in 88 Championship games prior to joining Leeds for a mid-table Swansea team.

His quality in front of goal has been evident even if general play has not always shown Piroe in the best light in terms of his ability to press or even pass the ball at a consistently high level. It may not matter to Farke and this current iteration of Leeds who find ways of getting him into scoring positions on a regular basis.

2 Patrick Bamford

The 30-year-old's ability to bring others into play so the ball isn’t constantly turned over has been more important for the team structurally and cohesively for many years now. The out of possession and hold up play is definitely handy for Farke as an option, as it was for Marsch, and even more vital with Bielsa; but he lacks that killer eye for goal like others on this list.

He has evidently declined but Bamford deserves to rank highly for those years of service in helping achieve promotion and finishing ninth in the Premier League, too. Bamford's finishing ability in recent years has massively deserted him but he has still managed 51 goals and 21 assists in 154 games for the club. 45 of those 72 contributions came in the space of two seasons where he hit a level no other player on this list managed consistently (yet!).

1 Rodrigo

Were it not for last season, Rodrigo would not top this list. However, the Spaniard's haul of 15 goals and two assists from 35 games to finish as top scorer in spite of a relegation in 19th-place is an impressive feat. Without him, the Whites would have been relegated well before the final game of the season.

Bamford had outshone him in his first season with the club in the Premier League following a switch from Valencia but Rodrigo's role grew in time. He moved to Qatari side Al-Rayyan in the summer but not before registering 32 goal contributions in 97 games in West Yorkshire.