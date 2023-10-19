Highlights Ipswich Town's forwards have had varying degrees of success in recent seasons, with some struggling to make an impact while others have thrived.

Managing to secure automatic promotion from a very competitive League One last season, with three teams all pushing each other for the title, the Tractor Boys scored 101 goals in 46 league appearances.

That is a superb record and manager Kieran McKenna should be commended for that achievement.

The former Manchester United coach is also doing very well with his team this season and they have continued to shine in the final third after being able to make the smooth transition from the Championship.

Taking a look at both the best and present, we have ranked every Ipswich striker - with players that have predominantly played in other positions such as Nathan Broadhead and Conor Chaplin omitted - from the past five seasons from worst to best, including this term.

12 Aaron Drinan

He scored just one competitive goal during his time at the club - and wasn't a successful addition for the Tractor Boys.

11 Oliver Hawkins

Hawkins wasn't able to make that much of an impact at Portman Road, scoring one goal in 20 appearances.

10 Dane Scarlett

Failing to score in four appearances at the time of writing, it's hard to judge Scarlett too much at the moment.

He didn't do overly well during his time at Portsmouth, but has a chance to prove his worth in Suffolk.

9 Joe Pigott

Making 29 competitive appearances for the club in total, that's really disappointing considering how impressive he was at AFC Wimbledon.

He wasn't able to live up to expectations - and the decision to move to Portman Road turned out to be the wrong one in hindsight.

He's behind Tyreece John-Jules because there were high expectations for Pigott.

8 Tyreece John-Jules

He wasn't exactly one of the first names on the teamsheet last term, but recorded three goals in 21 league appearances.

That isn't a woeful record, but it's not great either.

7 Troy Parrott

Scoring twice in 18 appearances, that isn't a bad record for the Irishman considering he was very young at the time and still needed to develop.

6 Will Keane

Scoring nine times in 41 appearances for the Tractor Boys, he did a solid enough job there and has also done well at Preston North End this season.

He is certainly proving why he belongs in the second tier.

5 Kayden Jackson

At the time of writing, Jackson has registered 27 goals and 21 assists in 175 competitive appearances.

His time at Portman Road has been fairly, but he's still a real asset for McKenna and deserves to keep his place in the first-team squad.

It could be argued that he's more of a winger now, but has spent a decent amount of time at Ipswich as a centre-forward.

4 Macauley Bonne

Bonne enjoyed a pretty decent 2021/22 season at Ipswich, scoring 12 goals in 43 appearances.

However, he will be disappointed not to have scored more goals for the Suffolk side during the second half of last season.

3 George Hirst

Hirst was an integral figure during the second half of this season.

Scoring six goals in 21 league appearances last season, he has also made a respectable start to this season, with his permanent switch to Portman Road giving him the chance to kickstart his career.

2 James Norwood

Registering 28 goals and nine assists in 88 appearances for Ipswich, Norwood's time at the club can definitely be counted as a success and he deserves a place high up on this list.

That record isn't a surprise considering he has shone at other clubs too.

1 Freddie Ladapo

Scoring 17 league goals last term, Ladapo was an integral figure last season and he has continued to score regularly this term.

He thoroughly deserves his place at the top of this list.