Highlights Ipswich Town could lose key players like Idris El Mizouni and Leif Davis in the January transfer window, which could impact their promotion chances.

El Mizouni has attracted interest from several clubs, while Davis is being targeted by Premier League side West Ham.

Goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky's contract is set to expire in the summer, and there is speculation of interest from Celtic and Rangers, posing a potential blow to Ipswich.

Ipswich Town have been the surprise package of the Championship so far this season.

Kieran McKenna’s side achieved promotion from League One in 2023 and could immediately earn another in 2024 to go up to the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys have been extremely impressive in the second division, and have occupied a top two spot for much of the campaign so far.

However, the gap from the chasing pack outside the automatic promotion places is shrinking following a poor run of form. The likes of Southampton and Leeds United have both set their sights on the Suffolk outfit in the second half of the campaign.

The January transfer window provides the club with a chance to make further changes to their squad ahead of this intense battle in 2024 after a busy summer following their return to the second tier.

Ipswich Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jack Taylor Peterborough United Permanent George Hirst Leicester City Permanent Cieran Slicker Man City Permanent Brandon Williams Man United Loan Dane Scarlett Tottenham Loan Omari Hutchinson Chelsea Loan Axel Tuanzebe Man United Permanent

But here we look at the players that could leave Portman Road during this winter market…

Idris El Mizouni

The midfielder has reportedly attracted attention from a number of clubs this January and could depart the club if an agreement is found.

According to the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich have already rejected a number of low six-figure sums for the player.

The 23-year-old is currently on loan with Leyton Orient, where he has spent the last 18 months of his career.

However, the London club now face competition to keep him on a permanent basis from a number of third division rivals, including Barnsley, Wycombe Wanderers, Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United.

Leif Davis

Davis has been a standout figure for Ipswich so far this season, contributing an impressive nine assists from left-back.

But this has led to him attracting interest from Premier League side West Ham.

It was reported that the Hammers have identified the full-back as a potential target prior to the January window opening.

While no progress has yet been made, the London club still has plenty of time to make a firm offer for the exciting 23-year-old.

Ipswich's supporters will be hoping a move doesn’t materialise, as it would be a big blow to their promotion chances.

Vaclav Hladky

Hladky has proven himself as a capable first-choice goalkeeper at Championship level for Ipswich so far this season.

But the 33-year-old’s contract is set to expire in the summer, which would allow him to leave the club as a free agent at the end of the campaign.

This has led to speculation of interest from Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers this January.

It would be a real blow to McKenna’s side to lose Hladky at this stage, but now could be their last chance to cash in on the goalkeeper and avoid losing him for nothing in the summer.

Cameron Humphreys

Humphreys is an exciting young prospect at Portman Road who has been unable to earn many first team opportunities this season.

The 20-year-old has featured just twice in the Championship this season, having made 17 appearances in League One last year.

A loan away from the club in the second half of the campaign may be what’s needed in order to aid his development.

Ipswich should be seeking a deal to get the player more regular playing time, as it is clear he is not part of McKenna’s immediate plans.