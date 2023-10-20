Highlights Hull City aim to climb the table this season after a mid-table finish under Rosenior. The summer has given them a chance to build a stronger team.

James Scott, Marcus Forss, Tyler Smith, Tom Eaves, and Josh Magennis have all been strikers for Hull City in recent years.

Liam Delap, Aaron Connolly, and Oscar Estupinan have shown promise in their performances for the team, with Delap scoring 2 goals in 11 games.

Hull City are aiming to fight further up the table this season under Liam Rosenior.

The Tigers finished 15th in the Championship in the previous campaign, ending up 11 points adrift of the play-off places.

Rosenior oversaw a rise from the relegation battle up to the safety of mid-table in a long and difficult year.

The summer provided the club the opportunity to build a team capable of competing further up the standings.

Here we look at the team’s strikers from the last five years and rank where they stand against each other…

8 James Scott

Scott was a young player coming through the ranks at Hull who was unable to really make it stick in the first team squad.

The forward spent two seasons at the MKM Stadium, making 26 league appearances in that time, scoring just twice.

The now 22-year-old eventually departed in the summer of 2021, leaving to go out on loan to Scottish side Hibernian before leaving on a permanent basis in 2022 for Exeter City.

7 Marcus Forss

Forss spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan with Hull, where he ended up making just 11 league appearances.

The forward contributed one goal and one assist, helping the team earn a 19th place finish in their first campaign back in the Championship.

Forss is currently at Middlesbrough having departed Brentford in the summer of 2022.

6 Tyler Smith

Smith spent two seasons with Hull following their promotion back to the second division.

During that time, the striker contributed four goals and one assist from 37 league appearances.

Smith has since signed for Bradford City following a brief spell on loan with Oxford United.

5 Tom Eaves

Eaves was initially a useful part of the team that gained promotion from League One in 2021, scoring five goals from 40 appearances as the team won the title.

However, he fell down the pecking order in subsequent campaigns, contributing nine goals and five assists from 57 appearances in the next two years.

The 31-year-old departed the Tigers to sign for Rotherham United in 2022.

4 Liam Delap

Delap is currently on loan from Manchester City as he looks to gain first team experience at a Championship level.

The forward has impressed in his displays in Rosenior’s side so far, contributing two goals from his first 11 games.

3 Aaron Connolly

Connolly initially arrived on loan from Brighton in January 2023 before making the deal permanent in the summer.

The Ireland international was hit by injuries in his first few months at the club, but has impressed since making the permanent move to the MKM Stadium.

Rosenior will be hoping that this is just the beginning of a successful stint with the team.

2 Josh Magennis

Magennis was key to Hull’s promotion back to the Championship, scoring 18 goals from 40 appearances in League One.

He didn’t quite hit the same heights in the second tier, scoring six from 48 appearances at that level for the club.

1 Oscar Estupinan

Estupinan spent one campaign at Hull, scoring 13 goals from 35 appearances to help the side to a 15th place finish.

The Ecuadorian departed after just 12 months, signing for Ligue 1 side Metz, but his goal record in that one season speaks for itself, compared to the competition of the last five campaigns.