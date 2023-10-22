Highlights Huddersfield Town's strikers in recent seasons have struggled to make a significant impact, with many failing to score goals or even make appearances for the club.

The arrival of new manager Darren Moore brings hope and the expectation that he will be able to get the best out of the club's forwards.

Karlan Grant has been the club's most successful striker in recent years, with an impressive goal-scoring record during his time at Huddersfield before being sold to West Brom.

Huddersfield Town will hope the arrival of Darren Moore can be the start of a new chapter at the football club.

The Terriers have been stuck at the wrong end of the Championship for a while now, and there will be hope that can change under Moore.

The new Huddersfield boss will be keen to change the club’s fortunes, and to do so, he will want to get the best out of his players, especially the forwards.

The club has struggled to find a proven goalscorer who can get them out of trouble. So, with that said, here we have looked at the club’s strikers from the last five seasons and ranked them from worst to best…

19 Oumar Niasse

Niasse is a player that Huddersfield brought in on a free transfer, but it was a signing that only lasted a few months as he left again in the summer.

Niasse was at the club from March 2021 to July 2021, and in that time, he failed to make a single appearance for the club.

18 Florian Kamberi

Kamberi was at Huddersfield for just six months, as he joined in January of this year but left in the summer.

It was a move that just didn’t seem to make sense, and that showed, as he only played two games for the club. Albeit, he managed one goal, and that came in the FA Cup.

17 Mipo Odubeko

Odubeko was signed by Huddersfield in August 2021 on a loan deal from West Ham United.

He stayed at the club until January, but it wasn’t a successful loan spell, as he only played six times for the club and failed to score a single goal.

16 Rekeil Pyke

Pyke’s football career began at Huddersfield, and while he worked his way through the club’s youth system, he didn’t get much of a chance in the first team.

He only made one first-team appearance, and that was a minute-long cameo in the 2019/20 season.

15 Micah Obiero

Obiero is another player who began his career at Huddersfield Town.

The forward worked his way up the system but was never given a proper chance, as he had to leave the club in 2022 in search of regular first-team football.

He left having played one game, and that was a 44-minute cameo in the 2019/20 Championship season.

14 Yaya Sanogo

Huddersfield signed Sanogo in February 2021 on a free transfer, and he only stayed at the club until that summer.

He played nine times for the club and failed to score a single goal. He didn’t do much to earn himself a longer stay, and he won’t be remembered for his time at the club.

13 Kyle Hudlin

Hudlin was impressing in non-league football, so Huddersfield decided to take a chance and sign the forward in 2022.

However, the 23-year-old has been given a fair chance as of yet, appearing in just four games for the club, but he has grabbed his first goal in a Huddersfield shirt.

He will hope the change of manager will see him get more minutes under his belt this season.

12 Tyreece Simpson

The Terriers made a move in the summer of 2022, which saw them sign Tyreece Simpson from Ipswich Town.

He is still on the books at the club, but has only played 10 times and is yet to get on the scoresheet. This season, he has been sent out on loan at Northampton Town, and so far, it seems the move to Yorkshire hasn’t worked out.

11 Kieran Phillips

Phillips made the move from Everton to Huddersfield in 2020 after having a loan spell at the club beforehand.

He has been at the club since, but has spent most of his time away from Huddersfield as he’s been on loan elsewhere.

He has played 11 games for the club, and he will hope his loan at Shrewsbury Town can help him claim a place in the team next season.

10 Patrick Jones

Huddersfield brought Jones to the club in 2019 from Wrexham, and since then, he has worked his way through the academy and into the first-team picture.

He has featured a bit in the last couple of seasons, with him appearing three times in the league so far in 2023/24. He will be eager for that to continue as he bids to impress Darren Moore.

9 Kian Harratt

Harratt started at Barnsley but joined the Terriers at an early age in 2018.

He has worked his way up the academy and has spent time on loan, but this season he has found himself playing regularly for the first team.

At the time of writing, he has two goals to his name in 17 first-team appearances, and he will be hoping the opportunities keep coming.

8 Collin Quaner

Quaner might have been forgotten by some Huddersfield fans, as when he was at the club, he didn’t do much to be remembered.

He only scored three goals in 60 appearances, and most of his time at the club was spent playing a sub role.

7 Martyn Waghorn

Huddersfield signed Waghorn on loan from Coventry City in January of this year, and he stayed until the summer.

He played 13 times for the club but scored just one goal, but his performances did help the Terriers stay in the Championship for another season.

6 Fraizer Campbell

Campbell joined Huddersfield in 2019 and didn’t leave the club until the summer of 2022.

He had three seasons at the club, and he scored 10 goals in 94 appearances, with seven coming in the 2020/21 season. He did well at the club, but he joined at a time when his game was declining.

5 Steve Mounie

Huddersfield bought Mounie in 2017 for a hefty fee, and he stayed at the club until September 2020.

The Terriers signed the forward when they reached the Premier League, and his goals in his first campaign helped the club survive relegation. However, his next two seasons saw him fall off in terms of goals, netting 19 in 85 appearances.

4 Jordan Rhodes

Rhodes began his second spell at St. John Smith’s Stadium in 2021, as he arrived on a free transfer.

The forward has struggled to hit the heights he was achieving earlier in his career, but until this season he was playing most of the time for the club and was scoring goals, just not on a regular basis.

3 Elias Kachunga

Kachunga was pivotal in the Terriers reaching the top-flight in the 2016/17 season, as he scored 12 goals in the Championship.

He struggled to replicate that form in the Premier League but found the next in the club’s return to the second tier. But his impressive performances in their promotion-winning campaign see him in the top 10.

2 Danny Ward

Ward re-joined the Terriers for his third separate spell at the club in 2020.

The forward has seemingly got his career going again, as in the 2021/22 season, Ward netted 14 goals in the league as Huddersfield reached the Championship play-off final. Last season he had a dip in form, but he has been an important player for the club and has found his shooting boots once again.

1 Karlan Grant

The Terriers bought Grant in January 2019, and he only stayed at the club for 18 months, as he was then sold to West Brom in 2020.

The forward was obviously only at the club for a short time, but in the second half of the 2018/19 season, he grabbed four goals, and then the following campaign, he netted 19 in 43 Championship appearances.

Therefore, he has been the club’s best performer in front of goal in recent seasons.