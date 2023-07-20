The Championship is one of the most entertaining and demanding leagues in football.

That has been proven over many years now and will no doubt be shown again in the 2023/24 campaign.

Over the years, there have been some big teams playing in the Championship, which has resulted in some big-name players showcasing their talent at this level.

Therefore, some of these players have been crucial to their teams successful Championship campaigns by finishing the season as the league’s top goalscorer.

Heading into the 2023/24 season, there will be strikers out there who want to add their name to the growing list of top goalscorers in this division.

Who are the top goalscorers from the past 10 seasons in the Championship?

With that being said, here at FLW we used Transfermarkt to look at the top goalscorers in the Championship from the last 10 seasons.

2013/14 – Ross McCormack - 28 goals

Ross McCormick finished the 2013/14 season as the league’s top goalscorer, as he netted 28 times in 46 games.

The Scotsman had an incredible return in front of goal but was unable to have a positive impact on Leeds United’s season, as they only managed a 15th-place finish.

The forward went on to have some other good seasons in the league but never hit the same numbers as he did in this campaign.

2014/15 – Daryl Murphy - 27 goals

Daryl Murphy was a fan favourite at Ipswich Town during his time at the club, as he had three separate loan spells there before permanently joining the club in 2013 from Celtic.

Murphy was never a prolific goalscorer, but in the 2014/15 season, the Irishman managed to produce his best season for goals.

The forward finished the season with 27 goals in 44 Championship games, making him the league’s highest goalscorer as the Tractor Boys made it to the Championship play-offs.

2015/16 – Andre Gray - 23 goals

Gray joined Burnley from Brentford in the summer as the 2015/16 season started, and the forward was a great purchase from the Lancashire club.

The 32-year-old stayed with the Clarets for two seasons, but it was his first season at the club where he made a big impact.

The forward scored 23 goals as Burnley successfully earned promotion to the Premier League, which also resulted in Gray finishing the season as the League’s top goalscorer.

In his spells in England’s second division, this is the striker's best return, beating his time at Brentford, QPR, and Watford.

2016/17 - Chris Wood - 27 goals

The 2016/17 season was one to forget for Leeds United, as they failed to reach the Championship play-offs, but for their striker Chris Wood, it was one to remember on a personal level.

The New Zealand international finished as the league’s top goalscorer with 27 goals, four ahead of Tammy Abraham, who was on loan at Aston Villa at the time.

That season is, to date, Wood’s best return in a single season, and it was also one of the reasons that earned him his move to Burnley the following year.

The striker has played in the Championship since but has been unable to replicate the same kind of form.

2017/18 – Lewis Grabban and Matej Vydra - 20 goals each

The 2017/18 Championship season saw the top goalscorer award be shared between Lewis Grabban and Matej Vydra.

Both players finished the season with 20 goals, with Grabban scoring 12 times for Sunderland before moving to Aston Villa, where he added another eight to his tally.

While Vydra bagged all his goals for Derby County, as the club finished in sixth place but got knocked out in the play-offs.

Both forwards have played in this league since, but the 2017/18 was their best return in goal scoring numbers.

2018/19 - Teemu Pukku - 29 goals

This season was one to remember for Norwich City supporters all around, as the club stormed the league by finishing in first place.

While they also won the golden boot as striker Teemu Pukki netted 29 times as he played a big part in the club’s success.

The Finland international was experiencing his first taste of the Championship, and he didn’t disappoint.

The forward has subsequently played in the league numerous times before and has always produced good numbers, but the 2018–19 season was a season where he got rewarded for it.

2019/20 – Aleksander Mitrovic - 26 goals

As always, whenever they’ve been in the Championship, Fulham have always been at the top end of the table.

The 2019/20 season was no different, as the club finished fourth and earned promotion via the play-offs.

A large part of the club’s success has been due to the standout performances of their star striker, Aleksander Mitrovic. The Serbian showed his quality as he finished the season with 26 goals, making him the league’s top goalscorer for that season.

2020/21 – Ivan Toney - 31 goals

The 2020/21 season was one to remember fondly for Brentford as they reached the promised land.

The Bees earned promotion to the Premier League and had striker Ivan Toney to thank as he netted 31 times.

The Englishman was pivotal in the club’s promotion and has continued to play in the top flight.

2021/22 – Aleksander Mitrovic - 43 goals

For a second time, Mitrovic was crucial for Fulham as they went straight back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Cottagers had an unbelievable campaign as they blew most teams away, and the Serbian was at the heart of that once again as he netted 43 times, the most ever in a single Championship season.

2022/23 – Chuba Akpom - 28 goals

There was a new name to add to the list of top goalscorers in the league, with Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom finishing the campaign with 28 goals.

This is the forward’s best return in a single season he has played, and it was important as Boro made it to the Championship play-offs. Akpom was struggling at the Riverside Stadium, but Michael Carrick’s arrival seemed to spur the forward on even more.

Heading into the 2023/24 season, Akpom will be hoping he can be like last season and grab the golden boot once again.