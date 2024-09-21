Derby County have been extremely shrewd with their finances since David Clowes took over the club in the summer of 2022.

The Rams were not able to spend any money on transfer fees until this summer, but they still limited how much of their cash they parted with, looking at quality over quantity.

The early signs are good for the Rams, who paid fees for just Ebou Adams, Kenzo Goudmijn and Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, who have all started the new campaign excellently.

Derby's transfer business was not just limited to those three, and they brought in five loanees as well as Ben Osborn and Kayden Jackson for free.

Paul Warne loaned in Jerry Yates from Swansea City to bolster his forward-line in the summer, and he has been a very good acquisition, replacing James Collins as the first-choice striker at Pride Park.

Football League World has taken a look at all four of the Rams' strikers, and how much they are estimated to earn a week.

1 Jerry Yates - £12,000-per-week

Jerry Yates is Derby's highest earning striker, according to Capology. However, as he is on loan from Swansea City, it is not known how much of his wage is being covered by the Rams this season.

Yates has been excellent since making the move, and although he missed the first three matches due to a suspension he picked up on the final day of the last campaign, he has quickly made an impact at Pride Park.

Capology has approximated the 27-year-old's weekly wage to be £12,000, but as previously mentioned, it is highly unlikely for Warne's side to be paying the full amount of that.

The former Blackpool ace has a history of scoring goals in the Championship, and once he starts finding the back of the net, it could be very hard for opposition teams to stop him.

Jerry Yates Championship Stats Pre-Derby County (TransferMarkt) Appearances 152 Goals 31 Assists 9

2 James Collins - £8,500-a-week

James Collins signed a new contract with the Rams in the summer with his previous deal coming to an end following promotion to the Championship.

Although it has not been the easiest of returns to the second tier for Collins, he was superb for Derby in his second year at the club, finishing the campaign as the club's top scorer with 19 goals in all competitions, and became a bit of a fan favourite.

His stretching volley against Carlisle United was the goal that ultimately sealed promotion on the final day of 2023/24, and he has formed a fantastic relationship with his manager throughout his time at DE24.

Capology has estimated Collins to be earning £8,500-a-week, with his new deal set to expire at the end of June.

3 Conor Washington - £6,500-a-week

Conor Washington's involvement with the senior squad in 2024/25 has been extremely limited after signing from Rotherham United last summer.

The Northern Ireland international joined Derby on a two-year deal, but an injury in November 2023 saw his momentum severely slowed, and he has not added to his three goals since.

Washington's wage has been roughly calculated by Capology to be £6,500-a-week, and with his contract running out at the end of this season, there is uncertainty about whether it will be renewed.

The 32-year-old has featured for the U21s already in September, and with Yates performing up front, it seems unlikely that he will be able to force his way into Warne's plans in the very near future.

4 Dajaune Brown - £1,000-a-week

Dajaune Brown is one of the most promising talents to have come through the ranks at Derby in a few years.

The 19-year-old made his debut for the senior team in the Carabao Cup last season, as the Rams were knocked out in the first round by Blackpool, and has been rewarded for his performances for the U21s with a new contract that was announced on Thursday, keeping him with the club until 2027.

Capology does not currently have an estimate for Brown's new wage, however, they have in the past estimated that the striker was earning £1,000-a-week at Pride Park.

This is very likely to have improved with his new deal, and his involvement in the first-team is only growing this season. Brown now has a regular place on the bench after a superb loan spell in the National League with Gateshead in the second half of 2023/24.