‘Every day is getting worse’ – Nottm Forest’s Sabri Lamouchi weighs in on current crisis

Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi has weighed in on the current Coronavirus pandemic that is causing chaos around the world.

The Premier League and EFL have confirmed there will be no football played by at the very least April 30th, but this date is now looking increasingly unlikely, with plans being formulated as to how the 19/20 season should be finished.

There have been suggestions that the league should be made ‘null and void’ or be finished behind closed doors, with games jam-packed into a week, with some teams potentially playing up to three times on a weekly basis.

However, though, this is not of paramount importance and the health and safety of people during this time is fundamental and the seriousness of the situation is something Forest boss Lamouchi is well aware of.

“We weren’t prepared, we don’t know what to do,” Lamouchi said of the COVID-19 crisis, in an interview with TuttoMercatoWeb.

“Italy was the first nation to close everything.

“Unfortunately or fortunately we have in England, we have followed the Italian guidelines.

“Nobody expected the whole world two months ago to be stopped for a virus.

“But we must absolutely respect the rules, stay home. And move very little, the bare minimum.

“Doctors, nurses, law enforcement are the real champions. At the forefront of all humanity.”

“First of all we have to understand why we got to this point, because we have not avoided the pandemic,” he said.

“Then everything will be different.

“I’m afraid of tomorrow, every day is getting worse.

“I wish this whole situation would end soon and (we can) go back to doing the simple things before: going out, traveling, seeing people, hugging us.

“When we get past this moment we will appreciate the little things of every day.”

The verdict

Lamouchi is absolutely right, we need to ensure we are stringently following the government’s guidelines on the pandemic to enable us to come out of the other end sooner, rather than later.

The situation is going to get worse before it gets better, but patience and respect is required in these circumstances, to allow normality to return.

Once this is all over, Lamouchi will be hoping he can cement a play-off spot for his charges as they lay fifth in the Championship table.