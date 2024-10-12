This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield Wednesday supporters are renowned for being one of the most loyal fanbases in England, as Hillsborough never disappoints, a lot like their attendances.

Wednesday haven't got off to the greatest of starts so far this campaign, but their attendance at home continues to speak for itself.

So far, their attendance stands at 27,732 on average this season. This has so far eclipsed that of last season and if it stays above the 27k mark, it will be the first time the Owls faithful have achieved this since the 2016/17 season where they reached the Championship play-offs, with the figure standing at 27,129.

Wednesday's last five average attendances as per Transfermarkt (Not including COVID campaigns) Season League Average attendance 23/24 Championship 26,762 22/23 Championship 25,378 21/22 League One 22,470 18/19 Championship 24,669 17/18 Championship 25,995

The likelihood of it staying above 27,000 is if they achieve the same feat as they did eight seasons ago.

Hillsborough remains an unwelcoming place for opposition, as Danny Rohl's side have only lost once at home so far this campaign.

"Every credit to them" - Sheffield Wednesday praise on fantastic support at Hillsborough

FLW's Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit, Patrick McKenna, is in awe of his fanbase after he was asked: What have you made of your club's attendances at home so far this season?

Patrick said: "It's an absolutely brilliant effort by our extremely loyal fanbase. It's an average so far of 27,700. That is the sort of average you would associate with a Premier League club!

"That's not a club which hasn't seen top flight football in 24 years and has yo-yoed between the Championship and League One.

"For a few games it might tend to dip, but that has nothing to do with the fans. That's down to price categories and that will affect the numbers where fans will think 'I'll miss that one' and there are a few people who haven't renewed their season tickets.

"The numbers we are still getting year after year, you just have to hand it to our fans, and you just know with where we are in the league, the lowest we would probably get on average come the end of the season will probably be around the 26k mark.

"There are clubs in the Premier League who would be very happy with that. There is no doubt we have a fantastically loyal fanbase and every credit to them.

Hillsborough ranks as one of the best atmospheres in England

Wednesday have had hard times throughout the years, but one thing that has stuck throughout this time is the brilliant support from the Owls' faithful.

Now what looks like an upwards trajectory under Danny Rohl, expect the attendance to incline.

Adding to this, is Hillsborough's fantastic atmosphere. It has always been a difficult place for the opposition to go, and so far only Leeds United have completed the test.

Leeds are the only side to have actually beaten Wednesday at home in the last 14 outings at Hillsborough, winning 2-0 this season and 2-0 back in March.

Rohl's side have the joy of playing at home knowing they will give it their all in front of a fantastic fanbase.