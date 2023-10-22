Highlights Viktor Gyokeres was the best striker Coventry City had in recent years, with 40 goals in 97 appearances before his 20 million pound sale to Sporting CP.

Strikers like Reise Allassani, Jordan Ponticelli, and Sean Maguire had little impact and played few games for the Sky Blues.

Matty Godden has been a valuable player, hitting double figures in two seasons and starting the 2023-24 season in great form.

Coventry City have perhaps had one of the best EFL strikers in recent times on their books over the last few years in Viktor Gyokeres, with his £20 million sale to Sporting CP being bittersweet for fans to see.

But how do the rest of the Sky Blues' strikers over the previous five years stack up in-behind the Swede?

Based on the 2018-19 season up until the end of 2022-23, as it's far too early to rank Ellis Simms and Haji Wright, let's take a look at every striker that played for Coventry in that time period and rank them from worst to best.

13 Reise Allassani

Coventry took a punt on Allassani following his prolific form for Dulwich Hamlet in non-league, but he was never able to make the step up to League One level.

The forward played just the five times for the Sky Blues in the third tier, with all of those outings coming off the bench, and by the end of the season he was back out on loan in non-league at Woking, having spent an earlier period with Ebbsfleet.

Allassani was released at the end of his two-year deal and he didn't play for the club again after January 2019.

12 Jordan Ponticelli

Ponticelli had made some impact in League Two for Coventry before the rankings for this list came into effect, but he was out of favour by the time 2018-19 came around.

Like Allassani, Ponticelli had little impact and played just five times in the third tier, and went on loan to several clubs before joining one of them - Wrexham - permanently in 2020, and he's now at King's Lynn Town at the age of 25 in the National League North.

11 Sean Maguire

Coventry added Maguire's Championship experience to their front-line back in January, having spent the previous five-and-a-half years with Preston North End, but the Irishman was used very sparingly in the second half of last season.

Maguire played just seven times, and three of those were the briefest of cameos, before being released at the end of the campaign - he's now at Carlisle United in League One and only ranks higher than Allassani and Ponticelli as he was playing in a higher league.

10 Martyn Waghorn

Waghorn has showed he can score goals at Championship level in the past - he just didn't do that for the Sky Blues.

In 38 appearances, he scored just the twice over one and a half seasons, and in his final six months under contract he was shipped off to Huddersfield on loan.

Waghorn has found his feet once again back at his former club Derby, scoring goals in League One, and that is perhaps his level now.

9 Fabio Tavares

Even though he hasn't played at all that much since his signing in January 2021 from Rochdale, Tavares has at least showed flashes of his quality - especially when scoring his first goal in a 1-1 draw with Preston North End in the 2021-22 season.

The Portuguese striker has potential but has been out for all of 2023 so far with an Achilles injury, and there's no knowing how the 22-year-old will come back from that.

8 Amadou Bakayoko

Sierra Leone international Bakayoko spent three years with the Sky Blues, and even though he wasn't the most prolific of scorers, he was certainly a handful in the box.

Bakayoko netted 13 times in 85 appearances, with his best season being his first in 2018-19, scoring seven goals. He is now on loan at Dundee of the Scottish Premiership from Forest Green Rovers.

7 Tyler Walker

Walker came to Coventry in 2020 off the back of a 16-goal season on loan at Lincoln City, but he failed to live up to the expectations that were set.

A seven-goal haul in 2020-21 was as good as it got for Walker, son of ex-England international Des, and there were lengthy periods of time where Mark Robins just didn't fancy using the striker.

Walker has now left Coventry, re-signing for Lincoln in the summer that has just passed - he scored 12 times in 72 appearances for City.

6 Bright Enobakhare

Purely for his loan stint in the second half of 2018-19, Enobakhare makes a mid-table appearance on this list for how explosive he was in a short period of time.

The attacker was loaned in from Wolves and he scored six times and assisted a further three goals in 18 appearances, proving to be a real hit at the Ricoh Arena.

His return two years later on a permanent basis did not go to plan, and he's currently playing out in Qatar at the age of 25, but for his initial spell at City, the Nigerian forward deserves some plaudits.

5 Jordy Hiwula

Having spent time on loan at plenty of different clubs, Hiwula finally settled for a couple of years at Coventry on a permanent basis in 2018.

Scoring 13 goals in his debut season, Hiwula was a useful outlet in League One for the Sky Blues, but his game-time faded in the second half of his second season at the club in 2019-20 and when his contract expired in the summer of 2020, he was not kept around.

Now aged 29, Hiwula is without a club once more, having last been with Ross County in Scotland.

4 Conor Chaplin

Chaplin has been one of the best attackers outside of the Premier League in England for the last 12 months with Ipswich, but in 2018 he joined Coventry from Portsmouth, initially on loan with an agreement to make it permanent in January 2019.

In his one and only season with the Sky Blues, Chaplin scored eight times and added to his tally with three assists before being sold on to Barnsley of the Championship - the potential was there but he didn't quite stay long enough to make it higher on the list.

3 Maxime Biamou

Whilst Biamou was never a prolific goalscorer, you could never fault the Frenchman's effort.

Biamou scored 11 times in all competitions in Coventry's 2019-20 promotion season from League One, even though he was rarely used from the start, but he was a regular in Robins' starting 11 in the Championship in the following season.

He was a popular figure on the terraces and Biamou improved leaps and bounds from when he first arrived in 2017 from Sutton United.

2 Matty Godden

Coventry splashed £750,000 out on Godden whilst they were still in League One, but he has been worth every single penny.

Godden has hit double figures in two of his four full seasons at City, and he's started 2023-24 in great form with five goals in 11 appearances in the Championship, showing that there is still life in the 32-year-old.

1 Viktor Gyokeres

Who else was going to top this list?

The Swede was a revelation for two full seasons at Coventry, with the club taking a punt on him after an average loan stint in the half-season prior to the summer of 2021.

97 appearances and 40 goals later though, Mark Robins certainly struck gold when landing Gyokeres and the transfer fee he raked in for the club was monstrous.