Highlights Coventry City's January transfer window will be more measured as compared to the previous summer window.

Some players, including Kyle McFadzean and Liam Kelly, could potentially depart from the club.

Fabio Tavares may be sent out on loan to a lower division club to assess potential options for the summer.

Coventry City are once again on the periphery of the Championship play-off places, with the January transfer window providing Mark Robins with ample time to weigh up a number of options.

After a summer which saw a larger quantity of incomings due to reinvestment from the sales of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer, it seems that this window will be much more measured for Robins and chairman, Doug King.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Viktor Gyokeres Sporting CP Permanent (fee involved) Gus Hamer Sheffield United Permanent (fee involved) Josh Reid Ross County Permanent Fanktay Dabo Forest Green Rovers Permanent Sean Maguire Carlisle United Permanent Michael Rose Stoke City Permanent Julien Da Costa FC Sochaux Permanent Tyler Walker Lincoln City Permanent Martyn Waghorn Derby County Permanent Jack Burroughs Lincoln City Loan Ryan Howley Dundee FC Loan Todd Kane Without Club Permanent

Nonetheless, there is still the potential that some players could depart on a permanent or temporary basis between now and February 1st, as FLW looks further at the men who fall into said categories.

Kyle McFadzean

The 36-year-old veteran centre-back kicks off this list, having been at the club since the summer of 2019 after joining from Burton Albion.

McFadzean's experience has been pivotal in the Sky Blues' continuous upward curve in terms of progress, which saw the side promoted in his first season, as well as reaching the Championship play-off final, making 35 league appearances last term.

However, the man who scored the iconic 96th minute winner in City's 'homecoming' victory against Nottingham Forest has found his game time limited this season as a result of new defenders Bobby Collins and Liam Kitching forming a solid partnership under Robins of late. This is all despite consecutively starting the first 15 games of the season, in which he also scored the club's first goal of the campaign in the 2-1 defeat at Leicester in August.

With McFadzean's contract also expiring in the summer, a potential early exit could come to fruition.

Liam Kelly

Similarly to McFadzean, the experienced Scottish midfielder has racked up over 150 club appearances for Coventry, being part of the club's rapid rise in stature from League Two to fighting for an established place as a Championship front-runner.

However, Kelly has also found his game time restricted so far this season, despite being club captain, with the 33-year-old often sitting on the bench or not being picked for Mark Robins' matchday squad altogether.

Despite the fact his boss has been reluctant to share updates on potential moves away from the club earlier on in the transfer window, it perhaps wouldn't be a surprise to see Kelly seek a new challenge.

Fabio Tavares

The former Rochdale man made his first start of the season in Coventry's 6-2 thrashing over Oxford United in the FA Cup Third Round after two previous appearances on the bench.

However, whilst the 22-year-old Portuguese holds the stance that he can play a part in the second half of the season at the CBS Arena, it could make more sense to see Tavares sent out on loan to a League One or League Two outfit for six months, giving the City hierarchy ample time to weigh up potential options ahead of the summer, after being sidelined with a long-term achilles problem beforehand.

Simon Moore

The 33-year-old is reaching the conclusion of his three-year deal in the West Midlands, and therefore it also wouldn't be a surprise to see the former Sheffield United man potentially depart in the coming weeks.

Moore was City's number one keeper in 2021/22, making 41 appearances before starting last season between the sticks, ultimately before being dropped for Ben Wilson, who went on to record the most clean sheets in the division with a tally of 20 in 43 league games.

Since then, Moore has been pushed further down Robins' pecking order via the signing of Brad Collins, who has subsequently taken over the baton as City's number one most recently.