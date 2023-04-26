What a season Coventry City are having once again in the Championship this season.

With their play-off challenge falling short in the latter stages of last season, this campaign they have gone one further, and with just two games remaining, occupy fifth place in the division.

It has to be said, though, things are incredibly tight, with Preston North End in 10th just three points adrift.

Whatever happens from here on in, the club's brilliant, loyal support will remain, with Coventry averaging some of the biggest home attendances in the division all season long.

With the season coming to an end, we're looking at every Championship side's home attendances throughout the campaign.

Below, we've looked at the Sky Blues, courtesy of Football Web Pages.

Coventry City's home attendances in 2022/23

As you can see from the fixtures below, the Sky Blues have had some fantastic home support this campaign.

Indeed, the average number of fans at their home matches this season stands at 19,940.

This ranks eighth in the Sky Bet Championship, and really is not too far behind Bristol City in seventh (20,207) and Stoke City in sixth (20,483).

The lowest home attendances in the division belong to Luton Town, who have averaged just 9,845 fans per home match, which means the Sky Blues welcome more than double the lowest average attendance to the CBS Arena each week.

On the flip side of that, though, Sunderland lead the way for attendance with a whopping 38,766 turning up at the Stadium of Light each week, which is not too far away from being double what Coventry City get.

What was Coventry City's lowest home attendance of the season?

Of course, when looking at Coventry's home attendances, it comes with the caveat that the club were forced to play their first home league game at Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium.

Due to the situation and size of their ground, this obviously hugely adversely affected the club's lowest attendance.

The Sky Blues had just 2,680 fans at that game, which is technically their lowest, but the lowest attendance at the CBS Arena was 16,446 for a midweek game against Millwall back in February.

What was Coventry City's biggest home attendance of the season?

On the flip side, the biggest Sky Blues home attendance of the season came last time out at the CBS Arena against Reading with a crowd of 23, 694 in attendance.

With Mark Robins' side having plenty of important games at the moment, their supporters are really showing out.

With one more home game at the CBS Arena v Birmingham City this weekend, we could well see the above figure beaten once again.