‘Every club has us on strings’ – Plenty of Stoke City fans react to fresh transfer update

Badou N’Diaye could be set to leave Stoke City for Trabzonspor on a 18-month loan deal, according to reports from Turkish media outlet Sabah via the Stoke Sentinel.

The 29-year-old has found game time hard to come by since the appointment of Michael O’Neill, and has started just one Championship match under the former Northern Ireland boss.

The Senegal international has been linked with a move away from the bet365 Stadium, and as per Football Insider, Trabzonspor are believed to be closing in on a loan-to-buy deal for the midfielder.

But now, it is understood that N’Diaye could be heading out on loan to Trabzonspor for 18 months, rather than staying there until the end of the current campaign.

Can you get 13 out of 13 on this Stoke quiz?

1 of 13 Who is the current Stoke city number 9? Sam Vokes Saido Berahino Peter Etebo Lee Gregory

N’Diaye is claimed to have said that he wants a “new challenge” in an environment he knows well – the midfielder spent last season on loan at Galatasaray having failed to keep Stoke up from relegation to the Premier League.

Here, then, we take a look at Stoke fans’ reactions to the surprising duration of this loan spell…

Why just a loan?

I get we need the £35k a week but we are then writing off the £14m fee. Scholes is useless at negotiation. — johnsharrock7 (@johnsharrock71) December 22, 2019

“sold him to Stoke for £14m six months later and then loaned him back the following summer” Us negotiating with Turkish clubs pic.twitter.com/5BNa2pela2 — Brad Jones (@red_banjos) December 22, 2019

Every club has us on strings. Massive changes needed our transfer team are a absolute joke. — Steven Hubbard (@StefnHbbz) December 22, 2019

The circus is still in town. Get Scholes gone before he buries us. — Jif (@stokestaffs) December 22, 2019

Why do we keep putting all our players on loan ffs — beth (@beth45137184) December 22, 2019

18 month loan…. we can’t even sell our best players 😂😂😂 — Brasso (@Brass1985) December 22, 2019

Oh my god. — 👋🏻👂🏻Jase👂🏻👋🏻 (@scfcjase) December 22, 2019

Daft — John Farrar (@Johnnyfstoke) December 22, 2019