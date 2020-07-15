‘Every cloud’, ‘Good luck’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react to player’s confirmed departure

Middlesbrough have confirmed via their official website that Ryan Shotton has played his last game for the club and has left the Riverside Stadium.

The 31-year-old made 84 appearances during his time at Boro – 21 of those coming in 2019/20 – since arriving from Birmingham City in 2017.

Shotton, along with the likes of George Friend, Adam Clayton and Marvin Johnson, penned short-term contract extensions last month to ensure that they could play for the remainder of the campaign.

But the defender picked up an injury in the weekend defeat to Bristol City, and has now left the club a week before his contract at the Riverside was set to expire.

Neil Warnock has revealed that the reasoning behind Shotton’s premature departure is due to the player not wanting to aggravate his injury, which could potentially affect his chances of finding a new club.

Warnock said: “Ryan was absolutely fantastic against Millwall last week and he gave us everything against Bristol City at the weekend.

“He was feeling an injury during the second half so we brought him off because we didn’t want to make it worse. This is our third game in less than a week and Ryan wouldn’t have played against Reading.

“With him not being 100% fit, he feels vulnerable to an injury that could prevent him getting him a contract elsewhere. I’m disappointed, but I fully understand his thinking.”

Shotton has been a reliable figure in defence this term, but will now be on the lookout for a new club after what has been a disappointing season for the Teesside club.

His absence didn’t affect Boro on Tuesday night, though, as they moved up to 17th and five points clear of the relegation zone following a 2-1 win away at Reading.

Here, though, we take a look at Boro fans’ reactions to this latest news…

Money off the wage bill. Let’s hope and pray we stay up so we can rebuild. — leave Me Alone (@TheGreenB45tard) July 14, 2020

Got his decent performance in after the restart to get him in the shop window now jumping ship. 😂 — Rob Booth (@RobBooth96) July 14, 2020

Our only shining light within our defence since the restart — T (@BoroArmy86) July 14, 2020

Good luck to Ryan Shotton in his future endeavors and thanks for all the work he put in at Boro.#UTB — Broken Disciple Dave Platinum (@Broken_Disciple) July 14, 2020

So what??? Awful player in my opinion and lucky to have joined us on the first place — Brian (@BrianDe11636916) July 14, 2020

They’re all deserting this sinking ship now — I Am Not A Number (@Adrian___Harvey) July 14, 2020

Great to see all these acts of selfless commitment 🤣🤣 — Jason.W (@JasonW12931885) July 14, 2020

Thank God ! — Monkey Trousers (@BigWraca) July 14, 2020

Warnock has clearly said to everyone that if they'd rather not be here then do one, and clearly Shotton would rather not be here. Fair enough. See ya later — Scott Miller (@ScottMi09755490) July 14, 2020

You must be joking 😟😟 — Nicola Clark (@NicolaC51255305) July 14, 2020

Hes absolutely useless but I'm not sure we are going to be able to field a team soon 🤣🤣🤣 — Jason.W (@JasonW12931885) July 14, 2020

Every cloud 🤣 — Richie Ripley (@Juninmoon) July 14, 2020

And there is one of the many reasons why we find ourselves in this situation. There are still players in that squad today not fully committed to getting us safely over the line.. we are in big trouble. Hoping for 3 points today. UTB — Andres Braddock (@AndresBraddock) July 14, 2020