Scoring goals has not come naturally to Cardiff City over the last couple of seasons.

From a 2020/21 season in which they were close to making the play-offs, to the past two years when they haven't been far off relegation to League One, goalscoring has been a main factor in Cardiff's recent downturn in form.

In that 20/21 campaign, they scored 66 goals. Last season, the club only managed to find the back of the net 41 times. Unlike most Championship sides nowadays, the Bluebirds don't have the capital to go out and sign a major goal threat. But they have had a few number nines that have caused opposition defences problems over the last half-decade.

This is how we have ranked Cardiff City's best strikers over the last five seasons.

10 Kion Etete

The 21-year-old joined the club last summer, and, this season, he has made a quick start at trying to beat his scoring record from the year prior.

One goal is all he has to his name, in this league campaign, but he only managed three in the last one, so he's off to a decent start.

There's still a lot that needs to be shown by Etete to bump him off the bottom row.

9 Callum Patterson

From one of the most recent strikers on this list, to one of the least. Patterson's last season of the club just meets five-season period that we are covering on this list. In that season (2019/20) he netted five times in the league.

The Scotsman did also contribute 14 goals in the seasons prior to that, with four of them coming in the 2018/19 season in which they returned to the Premier League.

Unfortunately for him, his best times with Cardiff came outside the last five seasons, and, therefore, he ranks low on the list.

8 Jordan Hugill

Hugill and Patterson scored the same amount of goals, in the 2021/22 and 19/20 seasons respectively, but his solo assist contribution and his playing record puts him ahead of the current Sheffield Wednesday player.

Hugill joined Cardiff on loan from Norwich City in the 21/22 season, and started 24 of his 38 games for the club, compared to 18 for Patterson.

7 Uche Ikpeazu

For the time that the Ugandan forward was at the club, he was fairly prolific. Three goals in 13 games isn't a bad return for a half-season loanee.

Ikpeazue temporarily joined from Middlesbrough on the last day of the 2022 January transfer window, and it was a worthy use of money in the end.

6 Robert Glatzel

Over two league campaigns with Cardiff the German striker was somewhat consistent for the Welsh side's squad.

Now, like a player who is yet to come on this list, he didn't live up to his price tag, although his was significantly higher at £5.5 million. However, he did score 10 and assist two goals whilst in the Welsh capital.

5 Callum Robinson

The Irish international is going into his second season with the club, having been bought by Cardiff from West Bromwich Albion in a deal thought to be worth £1.5 million.

Robinson is yet to score in the current Championship campaign, but he contributed a combined 11 league goals and assists last season.

4 Ike Ugbo

Ugbo has made a decent start to life in the Championship, scoring three goals in 11 games for the Bluebirds. At his current rate, he's projected to hit at least 12 goals for the season, which would only be the second time that a Cardiff player has done that in the last five seasons.

The Canadian looks to be a neat bit of business.

3 Danny Ward

Ward managed seven goals in the 19/20 season. He was a seven-figure signing who fans probably hoped they'd have gotten a bit more from.

Outside of his time in Wales, the now Huddersfield Town striker has been a consistent figure in the Championship scene. He's played in this league for the last decade.

2 Sory Kaba

Kaba's eight-goal season in the 22/23 campaign earned him a move to La Liga side Las Palmas for €1.5 million (£1.3 million). He reached that tally in just 17 appearances.

Unfortunately, none of that money went to the Bluebirds because he was on loan from Danish side FC Midtjylland, last season.

1 Kieffer Moore

He's the only player on this list to bring double-digit goals to the side, so of course Moore is top of this list. Not only did he reach double-digits, but he hit the back of the net 20 times for Cardiff in the 20/21 season. That's almost a third of all the goals that the Bluebirds scored that year.

Cardiff fans would have loved him to have stuck around for longer. But, as is often the case in this league, any prolific goalscorer in a team that doesn't get promoted soon gets snapped up by a better team, and that's what AFC Bournemouth did when they bought the Welshman.

It was good while it lasted, Cardiff fans.