With the January transfer window now well and truly open, Blackburn Rovers have already done some considerable business in the window.

In terms of outgoings, the standout departure comes in the form of club captain Lewis Travis, with the midfielder departing Ewood Park to join Championship promotion chasers Ipswich Town on loan.

However, with Rovers seemingly in a position where they will need to raise funds if they are to strengthen Jon Dahl Tomasson's squad further this month, there may be more exits to come.

So, with that in mind, we've taken a look at the other Blackburn Rovers players who could be set to leave Ewood Park between now and the market closing on the 1st February, right here.

Sam Gallagher

It has been a frustrating season for Gallagher at Blackburn, with the striker having not featured since September due to injury.

As a result, with his contract expiring at the end of the season, the Lancashire club may see this as an opportunity to cash in on him while they still can. The appeal in doing so may be enhanced by the fact that he is one of the club's highest earners, despite never being the most prolific of goalscorers.

Indeed, with Championship rivals Sunderland reported to be among a number of clubs interested in a potential move for Gallagher if their pursuit of Bournemouth's Kieffer Moore is unsuccessful, with Blackburn apparently ready to cash in on the 28-year-old for the right price, a move this month may not be a huge shock.

Sam Gallagher Senior Career by Club - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Blackburn Rovers* 214 45 21 Birmingham City 34 7 0 Southampton 26 2 0 MK Dons 15 0 2 *As of 10th January 2024

Niall Ennis

Having joined Blackburn in the summer following his departure from Plymouth, Ennis is yet to fully get going in Rovers colours, with injuries restricting him to just 13 appearances, and four starts, this season.

As a result, it has recently been reported that League One clubs Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic are interested in loan moves for the 24-year-old, who may potentially benefit from a run of games with one of those clubs.

However, it is worth noting that given their need to boost their options at centre forward, it would be a huge gamble for Blackburn to allow both Ennis and Gallagher to leave this month, meaning it may be a case of one or the other if they are to let a striker go during the current window.

Jake Batty

Blackburn recently completed the loan signing of Ben Chrisene from Aston Villa, who will provide cover and competition for Harry Pickering at left-back.

That could open the door for Jake Batty to head out on loan, giving him the chance to benefit from more regular game time, with his only two senior career appearances to date coming in the first round of the EFL Cup in each of the last two seasons.

Indeed, Tomasson himself has already suggested that such a move may now materialise, so the 18-year-old's short term future could be something to keep an eye on over the coming weeks.

Zak Gilsenan

Gilsenan is another young academy graduate to have impressed with appearances in the EFL Cup this season, not least with a stunning free-kick in the 8-0 thrashing of Harrogate Town.

That form also earned him a brief cameo in the Championship win at QPR, further highlighting the potential he has to break into the first-team at Ewood Park in the future.

A move on loan could therefore provide the foundation for him to do that next season, and his showings in the first-team could certainly attract attention from elsewhere, meaning the winger could be another who may be worth considering for a temporary move away from Blackburn in the January transfer window.