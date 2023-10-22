Highlights Lukas Jutkiewicz has been Birmingham's main striker for eight seasons, consistently scoring important goals for the team.

Che Adams had a remarkable 2018/19 season, scoring an impressive 22 Championship goals before moving to Southampton.

Troy Deeney, the former Watford captain, had a decent two-year spell at Birmingham, scoring 11 goals in 54 Championship appearances.

The striker is one of the most important players on the pitch for any team and Birmingham City have had their fair share over the last five campaigns, some very good and others rather forgettable.

Lukas Jutkiewicz and Scott Hogan have been regulars for The Blues over the last few years, but in between that we've seen impressive loanees, hometown heroes and forgettable forwards up front for Birmingham.

Today, Football League World looks at every Birmingham striker, from the 2018/19 campaign to the 2022/23 campaign, ranking them from worst to best.

8 Sam Cosgrove

After enjoying a prolific spell at Aberdeen, Cosgrove signed for Birmingham in January 2021. Despite The Blues crying out for goals, Cosgrove struggled to get into the team, with new Head Coach Lee Bowyer opting for Lukas Jutkiewicz and Scott Hogan as his strike partnership.

17 appearances and no goals later, Cosgrove went on loan to several League One clubs before being released in September 2023.

7 Chuks Aneke

Despite being a popular name to Charlton and MK Dons fans in recent years, Aneke struggled to get going in Birmingham during the 2021/22 campaign. The striker scored just two goals in 18 Championship appearances before returning to Charlton after just half a season with the Blues.

6 Alvaro Gimenez

The Spanish forward signed ahead of the 2019/20 campaign with plenty of promise surrounding his name after Birmingham activated his €1.5 million release clause. The excitement over the new man died down rather quickly as he made it to mid-November with just one goal to his name, with The Blues finding themselves in a relegation battle.

Gimenez had netted just three goals by January and had lost his place in the starting line-up before Birmingham sent him out on loan for the rest of the season, with the intention of making it a permanent deal.

5 Lyle Taylor

Taylor signed on loan from Nottingham Forest in January 2022 and went on to have an enjoyable spell at St Andrew’s.

His debut was a memorable one, scoring seven minutes into a 2-2 draw against Derby. Taylor finished his loan spell with five goals from fourteen appearances before returning to his parent club in Nottingham.

4 Troy Deeney

The former Watford man signed for his boyhood club, Birmingham, in August 2021 and scored his first goal for the club just five days later.

Deeney was made club captain just six months after signing and appeared fairly regularly in the squad for two seasons. The striker ended his two-year spell with eleven goals in fifty-four Championship appearances.

3 Scott Hogan

Since signing in 2020, Hogan has been a regular in attack for the Blues. At the start of his Birmingham spell, he often partnered with Lukas Jutkiewicz up top, scoring seven goals from eight league games before football was suspended due to COVID.

In the 2021/22 campaign, as well as the following season, Hogan made it to ten goals despite some tough times at the club. His current tally stands at 36 goals from 141 appearances.

2 Lukas Jutkiewicz

Jutkiewicz has been Birmingham’s main man in attack for the last eight seasons, grabbing some vital goals during his spell.

His highest tally was 14, in both the 18/19 season and the 19/20 season. He still features regularly for the Blues, scoring two so far this campaign.

1 Che Adams

With his final Birmingham season being the 2018/19 campaign, Adams marginally makes this list and tops it, due to his impressive goal scoring record that season. The Scotland international bagged an astonishing twenty-two Championship goals in Birmingham’s 2018/19 season, despite the club finishing a disappointing seventeenth in the table.

His incredible goal scoring form earned him a move to Premier League Southampton for a reported £15 million.