Birmingham City's home stadium has been operating at a reduced capacity for more than two years with more repairs still needing to be completed.

In an update released earlier this month, it was revealed that work on the lower Tilton Road stand may not be completed until mid-September or even after that, with lower Kop stand repairs set to be completed by mid-November.

This will come as a real source of frustration for supporters who will have wanted the work to have been complete by the start of the 2023/24 campaign - but one promising bit of news is the fact the next phase of repairs will start shortly after the end of this term.

And at least performances on the pitch have been promising, with John Eustace looking set to guide Blues to a respectable finish with the Midlands side already sealing their safety.

However, some supporters may not be satisfied until there's a change in ownership and it remains to be seen whether that would have a major impact on attendances.

Speaking of attendances, we take a look at some of their figures at St Andrew's this season.

Their average home attendance has been around 16,300 this season, not a shabby total considering the fact they have underachieved consistently in recent years and have a reduced capacity.

Other Championship teams have lower attendances after years of disappointment, including Reading who are on the verge of being relegated to League One.

Their highest attendance of the campaign came against Queens Park Rangers (19,007) - and that's impressive considering that game was on Sky Sports.

Those Birmingham supporters who did travel to the match were treated to a 2-0 win against the then-high flyers, with John Ruddy saving a Lyndon Dykes penalty to make it a perfect night for the home team.

The Sunderland game was also on live TV but still attracted a big crowd (18,702).

Credit: Football Web Pages

Their smallest crowd of 2022/23 so far was an FA Cup game which only attracted 7,183 people, according to Football Web Pages. Not only was it a cup clash, but it was also during the latter stages of January and was against league rivals Blackburn Rovers.

It wasn't as if they were playing someone in a different league, so you could certainly understand why only a limited number of people came to watch that clash against Jon Dahl Tomasson's men.

They lost the game 1-0 anyway, so those home fans who didn't go didn't miss out on too much.