The temporary sale of Jack Harrison to Everton has also signalled the end of the Premier League club’s pursuit of Wilfried Gnonto.

According to 90min, the deal to secure Harrison has put an end to the Toffees’ attempts to sign the Italian winger.

Harrison has signed for the Merseyside club on loan with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Despite late interest from Aston Villa, the 26-year-old has made the switch to Goodison Park to seek an immediate return to the top flight.

Harrison was a key figure at Leeds United in recent years, helping them gain promotion back to the Premier League, as well as establishing the club back in the division for three years.

What is the latest news surrounding Wilfried Gnonto?

Everton had been heavily linked with a move for Gnonto throughout the window.

Sean Dyche’s side made a £20 million offer to sign the 19-year-old, which was rejected by the Championship club.

Everton were told that it would take £25 million to sign Gnonto, but were unwilling to meet Leeds’ asking price.

Instead, the Premier League side have reportedly exploited a relegation release clause that became active in Harrison’s contract following the Whites’ 19th place finish last season.

The arrival of the winger has ended their interest in Gnonto for the time being.

Gnonto has made himself unavailable for selection at Elland Road amid this uncertainty surrounding his future.

The forward missed last weekend’s clash with Birmingham City, which Daniel Farke’s side lost 1-0.

A late stoppage time penalty separated the two sides, leaving Leeds with just one point from their opening two fixtures in the second division.

Gnonto was a standout figure for Leeds last season.

He contributed two goals and four assists in the league from 24 appearances, impressing many with his displays.

How have Leeds United fared in the summer transfer window?

It has been a busy summer so far at Elland Road, with further business expected.

Everton’s pursuit of Gnonto may have come to an end, but his future remains up in the air.

Other stars in the team also face uncertain futures, including the likes of Luis Sinisterra.

Additions could also be made to Farke’s squad, with the likes of Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow having already joined the team.

Leeds will also be looking to get their results on track as they bid to fight for promotion this campaign.

Next up for the Yorkshire club is a visit from West Brom to Elland Road on 18 August.

How big of a blow is Jack Harrison’s departure from Leeds United?

Harrison has been a mainstay in the Leeds team for the last number of years, becoming a key figure in the squad under Marcelo Bielsa.

He contributed six goals and eight assists as the team gained promotion to the Premier League under the Argentine.

Harrison scored 21 goals and added 16 assists during his time in the top flight, proving he is more than capable of competing at that level.

Harrison could have been a crucial part of the team’s promotion bid under Farke, so it has come as a big blow that he has departed for Goodison Park.