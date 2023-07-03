Everton want a fee of up to £10m if they are to sell Ellis Simms this summer, with the striker attracting interest from several Championship clubs.

Will Ellis Simms leave Everton?

The 22-year-old has been with the Toffees since he was a teenager, but he has struggled to get game time at Goodison Park. Therefore, he had been out on loan, having successful spells with Blackpool, Hearts and most recently Sunderland.

With Simms doing well for the Black Cats, Everton made the decision to recall the player in January as they battled to stay in the Premier League.

Whilst the player contributed to their survival with a crucial goal to get a point at Chelsea, Simms didn’t feature as much as he would’ve wanted, as Sean Dyche seemed reluctant to use him despite Everton’s lack of attacking options.

So, a permanent summer move is on the cards, and a host of clubs have been linked with Simms, including Ipswich, Coventry, and Swansea.

And, the Times reporter Paul Joyce has revealed that the Premier League side value the player at between £7m to £10m.

Of course, that would be a significant outlay for any of the clubs mentioned, and it has been claimed that the Tractor Boys made an offer of £4m for Simms last week.

Coventry could be in a position to splash the cash as they prepare to cash in on Viktor Gyokeres, who could join Sporting CP in a deal worth around £18.5m.

Everton to demand decent fee for Ellis Simms

You can understand why Everton want a fairly big fee for Simms, because he is still a young player, he has proven himself in the Championship, and he has the potential to get even better. So, he would be a smart investment for any of the clubs mentioned, as they will all need a new number nine, and Simms has a lot of quality.

But, the numbers mentioned seem a bit steep for a player who has a year left on his contract, and it’s pretty clear that he has no future at Everton because Dyche didn’t really use the player, and that was when Dominic Calvert-Lewis was out injured.

With that in mind, Simms needs to push for a move this summer, and whoever does win the race for his signature will be making a shrewd signing for this level. You would presume that discussions are going on in the background, and it will be interesting to see what price Everton get when they move the player on.