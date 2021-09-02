Everton’s transfer stance on Sheffield United man revealed after failed summer approach

Premier League outfit Everton are continuing to monitor Sheffield United teenager Daniel Jebbison after failing to land him on a permanent transfer this summer, according to the Sheffield Star.

After much deliberation from the Blades as to what to do with the 18-year-old Canadian, Jebbison has headed out to Burton Albion of League One on loan instead of being cashed in on.

There may have been the temptation for United to take the money for a player who has appeared just four times for the club in the league, however his development will continue under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

A bid in the region of £5 million, with the potential for the fee to increase with performance-related add-ons, was rejected by Sheffield United from the Toffees last weekend.

And it has been reported by the Star that Everton may need to double that offer in January if they want to entice the youngster to Goodison Park, with Rafael Benitez said to be a keen admirer of Jebbison’s talents.

The Verdict

Jebbison clearly has a lot of potential but with five senior strikers already at Bramall Lane, his pathway was pretty much blocked for the 2021-22 campaign.

Slavisa Jokanovic was unable to shift any of those players so it did seem like the best course of action for Jebbison to head out on loan to gain some more experience.

The situation can be addressed in January should Jebbison bang in the goals for the Brewers with the potential to bring him back to Bramall Lane and give him more chances.

But Everton may still be lurking at that point and if they do indeed double their offer for the striker, United may have a difficult transfer dilemma to solve.