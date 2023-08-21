Highlights Talks between Everton and Leeds United for the signing of Wilfried Gnonto have collapsed.

Leeds have a strong negotiating position with Gnonto, as he has four years left on his contract and no exit clause.

Gnonto should focus on getting back into Daniel Farke's plans at Leeds and mend his relationship with the supporters, with a move away not guaranteed.

Everton and Leeds United's talks regarding the potential signing of Wilfried Gnonto have collapsed, according to the Daily Mail.

The Toffees are currently on the prowl for more attacking firepower and you can understand why following their 4-0 defeat against Aston Villa yesterday afternoon, with the Toffees needing to strengthen across the pitch if they want to give themselves the best chance of avoiding relegation once more.

They have failed to score in their opening two games and although they have recruited the likes of Youssef Chermiti, Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison, more options will be required.

In truth, the Merseyside outfit have failed to replace Brazilian international Richarlison since his move to Tottenham Hotspur last year, and Sean Dyche will know how important it is that they utilise the transfer market to their advantage in the next week or so.

They are reportedly closing in on a deal for Southampton's Che Adams - but an agreement for Gnonto doesn't look set to happen at this point.

What is Wilfried Gnonto's situation at Leeds United?

Unfortunately for the Italy international, Leeds are in a strong position at the negotiating table.

Not only does the player have four years left on his deal, but his contract doesn't include an exit clause which has given the Whites a sizeable amount of power at the negotiating table.

It could have been argued that the West Yorkshire outfit were in need of more funds with some of their key players including Harrison departing on loan, limiting the amount they could make from player sales.

But Tyler Adams has been sold to AFC Bournemouth and that has potentially given the relegated side the funds to both strengthen their squad and keep hold of wantaway star Gnonto.

The winger has reportedly handed in a transfer request in his quest to secure a move away from Elland Road - but Daniel Farke's side have publicly said that he isn't for sale.

This has left Gnonto in an unenviable situation - and he could now face disciplinary action after making himself unavailable for games against Shrewsbury Town and Birmingham City.

He didn't play against West Bromwich Albion on Friday night either.

The Toffees looked set to offer him an exit route from Elland Road, having made four offers to secure his signature. But these talks have reportedly collapsed now and isn't ideal for the 19-year-old who is clearly desperate to leave.

What should Wilfried Gnonto do now?

The player should now do what he should have done throughout this saga: get his head down and try and force his way back into Farke's plans.

Looking at their current squad and the available players they have, there's clearly a starting spot for Gnonto on offer.

And you feel he could mend his relationship with Leeds' supporters if he makes himself available again and produces the goods for the Whites.

But he will need to work extra hard if he wants to be included in Farke's plans - because his antics won't have impressed the former Norwich City boss.

It will be interesting to see how this saga ends because a move away isn't guaranteed, but he has attracted interest from other teams too.