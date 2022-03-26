Everton’s stance revealed regrading the future of on-loan Sunderland man

On-loan Sunderland forward Nathan Broadhead could be sold by parent club Everton this summer, as per a report from Liverpool World.

The report states that the 23-year-old could be sold “to raise some funds” for the Merseyside club in the summer.

The Welshman, who has seen his loan stint with the Black Cats be majorly disrupted by injury, has featured 13 times in the league, scoring five times in the process.

Broadhead has been limited to just one start since the turn of the year as a result of a recurring hamstring issue, halting his progress in a Sunderland shirt.

With a year left on his current contract at the Premier League club, it appears that the Toffees are hoping to generate somewhat of a fee to avoid seeing the young forward depart in the summer of 2023.

The verdict

Broadhead has shown Sunderland fans exactly what he can do this season, proving to be a scorer of important goals, whilst he possesses excellent movement in the final third.

The fact that he has spent most of this season sidelined is certainly a frustrating aspect of this season and it remains to be seen what the future may hold for him.

It will be interesting to see if Sunderland emerge as an interested party in the summer, with the 23-year-old certainly possessing a high enough ceiling.

However, when focusing on his injury record, it is certainly a risk for the Black Cats to make, especially if they are plying their trade in the Championship next season.