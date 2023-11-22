Highlights Everton are unhappy that the same disciplinary panel that deducted them points will hear the compensation claims from other clubs.

The penalty is the highest ever in Premier League history and Everton fans are livid, with the club vowing to appeal.

Burnley, Leeds, and Leicester will seek a financial claim as they believe they missed out on the riches of the top-flight due to Everton's survival.

Everton hit with ten point deduction

It’s no secret that the Toffees have had issues with the financial rules over the past few years, and a punishment was finally handed out last week, as they were deducted ten points, which left Sean Dyche’s side second from bottom in the league.

The penalty is the highest ever in Premier League history, and it has left Everton fans livid, whilst the club have vowed to appeal the verdict.

However, it has had a knock-on effect, as several clubs were unhappy a decision wasn’t reached sooner, with Leeds, Burnley and Leicester all impacted, and it has been claimed they will seek a financial claim.

Everton unhappy at compensation claim

Burnley had been battling with Everton when the Clarets were relegated in 2022, meanwhile Leicester and Leeds both dropped to the Championship in the previous campaign, with Everton surviving.

So, any points' deduction in either of the last two seasons would have had major implications at the bottom of the league, and the clubs clearly feel there is a chance for compensation after the verdict, as they have missed out on the riches of the top-flight for at least one season.

And, the Daily Mail has revealed that Everton are not pleased that the panel who decided on their deduction will also rule on any compensation claim.

“Everton are querying why compensation claims against them from Burnley, Leeds and Leicester will be heard by the same disciplinary panel that docked them 10 points last week.

“The club are appealing against a punishment they described as 'disproportionate and unjust' and eyebrows have been raised by the fact that their rivals' claims will be determined by the same panel, particularly as the chair of the commission, David Phillips KC, has previously acted for Leeds.

“Everton's appeal will be heard by a different panel assembled by the Premier League's Appeals Board, but the claims for compensation will be decided by the same people who found the club guilty.”

When will this be heard?

There’s no definitive time frame when the clubs will get a verdict on any claims, but it’s worth reiterating that this would not see Everton relegated, or Leicester or Leeds reinstated in the Premier League, as it’s purely a financial claim.

Of course, the first thing that needs to be resolved is Everton’s appeal, although with the club having admitted they did breach FFP rules, they are still going to get some sort of punishment, even if the deduction could be reduced.

So, it’s certainly not something that will be sorted quickly, and it will drag on over the coming months and potentially longer.

In the meantime, the focus for all clubs involved will be on matters on the pitch.

Everton are now in the relegation zone, two points from safety, whilst Leicester are top of the Championship as they seek to bounce back immediately. Leeds are third in the table, eight points behind the automatic promotion places.