Leicester City are preparing for their opening Championship fixture against Coventry City in just under two weeks.

It is a new reign at the King Power Stadium as the club prepares for Championship life under new manager Enzo Maresca.

The Italian is preparing for his first taste of management in England, and it’s been a hectic few opening weeks as the club has faced high-profile departures, with more expected.

James Maddison and Harvey Barnes have already left, and there are still doubts over Ricardo Pereira, Jamie Vardy, and Timothy Castagne.

Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho is another player gaining interest, with the club’s relegation meaning he is likely to move on this summer.

What is the latest on Kelechi Iheanacho’s situation at Leicester City?

The 26-year-old has been at Leicester since 2017, when he joined from Manchester City.

The Leicester striker has played over 200 times for the club, scoring 55 goals and providing 33 assists. But he is now in the final 12 months of his contract with the Foxes, and his future seems to be away from the club.

It was first reported by Sky Sports German reporter Florian Plettenburg, that five top clubs from the Premier League as well as teams from Saudi Arabia are interested in signing the Nigerian forward.

It was then revealed by Football Insider, that Everton had registered their interest in Iheanacho as they look to bolster their attacking options this summer.

However, it has now emerged that Everton are hopeful of agreeing a deal to sign striker El Bilal Toure this week from Almeria and therefore, consider Iheanacho as an alternative to Toure, as reported by Football Transfers.

It states that Everton face competition from Atalanta for Toure but remain confident in a deal happening. Therefore, it seems Iheanacho to Everton may not be happening.

What is Leicester City’s valuation of Kelechi Iheanacho?

It was stated in the report from Football Insider last week, that the Foxes would look to get around £10-£15 million for the international striker.

Iheanacho has 12 months remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium and while the club would probably like to retain his services, this summer seems their best chance of recouping some money for the 26-year-old.

The Nigerian international managed eight goals and five assists in 35 appearances across all competitions last season as the Foxes suffered a shock relegation.

Should Leicester City sell Kelechi Iheanacho?

Iheanacho has been a very good buy for the Foxes, and in his six years at the club, he has produced a good return.

But, given he only has 12 months left to run on his contract and has never really managed to contain a regular starting spot, it seems to make sense for the player and club to go their separate ways.

Whether Leicester gets the money they are reportedly looking for is another question, but he is likely going to be someone that Premier League clubs do look at given his record, and the forward will still believe he is good enough for that level.