Holgate's loan spell at Southampton hasn't worked out well, with him appearing in only five Championship games this season.

Southampton is currently in good form and in the play-off positions, but Holgate's future at the club is uncertain.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has revealed that the Premier League club is yet to hold talks with Southampton about the recall of defender Mason Holgate.

The Saints signed the central defender on a season-long loan deal during the summer transfer window.

However, it is a loan spell that hasn’t worked out for the defender, as he’s not seen a lot of Championship action, appearing just five times in the league this season.

Southampton are currently one of the most in-form sides in the league, with them unbeaten in 18 games, a run that has seen them not only cement their place in the play-offs but also close the gap on the top two.

They have entered the January transfer window in fantastic shape, so it is unclear what the club plans for this month, but Holgate’s time at the club seems in doubt.

Sean Dyche reveals no Mason Holgate talks with Southampton yet

It was reported last month that Everton were ready to recall Mason Holgate from his loan spell at Southampton due to his lack of playing time.

The Toffees are keen on the 27-year-old to play more football, so it is expected that he will be recalled this month. However, Dyche has revealed that no talks have taken place between the two clubs about Holgate’s future.

He said, via the Daily Echo: “No. The player made it clear he wants that fresh feel about going somewhere else.

"(He wanted) a new challenge. He wanted to get his teeth into it, and I'm sure that's what he will be doing.

"I know he hasn't played as much as he'd have wanted, but that's part of a professional's life. He's a Southampton player at this current time."

Southampton’s league position

As mentioned, the Saints are currently on a very good run of form, a run that has seen them fully cement their place as a play-off team.

Southampton have won four of their last five games in the Championship, with the only exception being the draw with Watford last time out.

Russell Martin’s men sit in third place in the Championship with 52 points, just three behind Ipswich Town but 13 behind Leicester City.

But the Saints do have a cushion behind them, as they sit four clear of fourth-place Leeds United and 13 clear of seventh-place Hull City.

Southampton are not in league action this weekend as they prepare for their FA Cup third-round tie against League Two side Walsall.

Everton need to recall Mason Holgate from his Southampton loan

When Southampton signed Mason Holgate in the summer, it seemed like a transfer that made sense for all parties involved.

Everton moved a player out who had fallen down the pecking order; Southampton got a defender with a lot of top-flight experience, and the player was probably expecting to play a lot.

However, for whatever reason, it hasn’t worked out, and it seems unnecessary for the deal to continue until the end of the season, when he clearly isn’t fancied by Martin. Holgate might as well return to Everton, where they can decide what to do next, and the Saints can use that loan spot for someone else.