Highlights Everton plan to recall defender Mason Holgate from his loan spell at Southampton in January to give him more playing time.

Holgate has struggled for game time with Southampton this season, making just five appearances since joining on loan in the summer.

Everton intend to find a new club for Holgate in the January transfer window to ensure he plays consistently in the second half of the campaign.

Everton intend to recall defender Mason Holgate from his loan spell with Southampton in January.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that the Toffees want the player to get more action, than he is currently being given at St Mary's.

Holgate struggling for game time since completing Southampton move

Last season saw Holgate struggle for game time with Everton, managing just nine appearances in all competitions for the club.

As a result, the summer transfer saw the defender depart Goodison Park on a temporary basis, as he joined Southampton on a season-long loan, following their relegation to the Championship.

Southampton - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Shea Charles Man City Permanent Ross Stewart Sunderland Permanent Ryan Manning Swansea City Permanent Joe Lumley Middlesbrough Permanent Taylor Harwood-Bellis Man City Loan Mason Holgate Everton Loan Flynn Downes West Ham United Loan Ryan Fraser Newcastle United Loan

Since then however, the 27-year-old has again found opportunities hard to come by, this time with Russell Martin's side.

So far this season, Holgate has managed just five appearances for the Saints, and he has started just once for the club since the end of October.

As a result, it seems as though Everton now have a fresh plan in mind for the defender, ahead of the January transfer window.

Everton planning Holgate recall

According to this latest update, Everton are now planning to recall Holgate from his stint at St Mary's, when they have the chance to do so in January.

It is thought that the Merseyside club are keen to see the 27-year-old play on a more consistent basis during the second half of the campaign.

As a result, they are expected to try and find a new club for the defender in the January market, once they have brought an end to his spell with Southampton.

There are currently just over 18 months remaining on Holgate's contract with Everton, securing his future at Goodison Park until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The defender has made a total of 149 appearances for Everton, since he joined the club from Barnsley back in 2015.

Southampton in hunt for quick Premier League return

While things may not have worked out for Holgate so far, this has still been a reasonably successful season for Southampton on the whole.

The Saints have taken 38 points from 20 league games since the start of the campaign, meaning they currently sit fourth in the Championship table, ten points adrift of an automatic promotion place.

Russell Martin's side are next in action on Wednesday night, when they travel to the CBS Arena to take on Coventry City.

Everton recall plan for Holgate looks sensible

It does feel as though recalling Holgate from Southampton in January is the right thing for Everton to do.

There is little point him being at St Mary's if he is not getting the game time he wants, and Southampton's form means that may be unlikely to change anytime soon.

As a result, recalling the defender to loan him out elsewhere, is something that is surely the best move for all involved.

Indeed, given the top-flight experience and pedigree that Holgate possesses, you imagine he will not be short of potential suitors from elsewhere, should he become available again at the turn of the year.