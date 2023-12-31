Highlights Everton's chances of signing Kasey McAteer from Leicester City in January are slim.

McAteer has become an important player for Leicester City this season, attracting attention from other clubs.

The winger has 18 months remaining on his current contract with the Foxes, so they do not have to sell in the January window.

Everton are unlikely to sign Leicester City attacker Kasey McAteer in the January transfer window.

That's according to a report from The Daily Mail (31/12, p34), who say that the Toffees will be dictated by their budget when it comes to the business they do next month.

McAteer breaking out at Leicester this season

Having come through the youth ranks at Leicester, McAteer had made just a handful of first-team appearances for the club prior to this season, while spending time out on loan with AFC Wimbledon and Forest Green.

This season though, has seen the 22-year-old become an important figure for the Foxes, as they chase an immediate promotion from the Championship back to the Premier League.

Since the start of the current campaign, McAteer has made 14 appearances in all competitions for Leicester, scoring five goals in that time.

Kasey McAteer senior career by club - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Leicester City 18 5 0 AFC Wimbledon 18 1 0 Forest Green Rovers 9 0 0 As of 31st December 2023

The attacker has also been hampered by injuries this season, but has still managed to attract attention from elsewhere.

According to previous reports from Football Transfers, Everton are plotting a move to sign the 22-year-old in the January transfer window.

Now however, it seems as though it is far from certain that such a deal will happen once the window reopens at the turn of the year.

Everton chances of McAteer deal become clear

According to this latest update from the Daily Mail, looking at each Premier League club's January targets, McAteer is admired by Everton.

However, the report states that there is only a "slim chance" that a move to bring the 22-year-old to Goodison Park next month.

It is claimed that budget issues will influence the business done by the Toffees in January. Everton have already been deducted ten points this season, over previous breaches of Profit and Sustainability rules.

As things stand, there are around 18 months remaining on McAteer's contract with the Foxes, securing his future at The King Power Stadium until the end of the 2024/25 season.

That means that Leicester are not under pressure to sell the winger in the January market, if they do not wish to do so.

Leicester pushing for immediate Premier League return

It has been an excellent first season back in the Championship for Leicester, following their relegation at the end of the previous campaign.

The Foxes have claimed 62 points from 25 league games so far, meaning they currently sit top of the table, 11 points clear of the play-off places.

Enzo Maresca's side are next in action on New Year's Day, when they host Huddersfield Town at The New York Stadium.

It does feel as though this news on McAteer will be a big relief for those of a Leicester City persuasion.

The winger has already made a big impression this season, and may only become more important as he continues to improve with experience.

He does therefore have the potential to develop into a long-term asset for the club if they keep him for the foreseeable future.

As a result, the fact it is apparently unlikely that Everton will be completing a deal for McAteer in January, can surely only be seen as a good thing for Leicester City.