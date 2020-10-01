Everton’s Carlo Ancelotti makes claim about Norwich City defender

Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that reported Everton target Ben Godfrey is “a really good centre-back” and confirmed the Toffees are keen to strengthen at that position.

Everton have been linked with the Norwich City defender this summer, with recent reports suggesting that the Premier League club have made a £26 million bid for the 22-year-old.

When free of injury Godfrey established himself in Daniel Farke’s side last season and has been a mainstay following the Canaries’ return to the Championship this term.

It is understood that Norwich want more than £30 million for the player as the summer transfer window draws to a close.

Everton have made a fast start to the season and picked up their sixth win on the bounce this term by beating West Ham United 4-1 in the Carabao Cup last night.

Speaking after the game, Ancelotti was pressed on the Toffees’ interest in Godfrey and provided an interesting reply.

He said (via Patrick Boyland): “We are looking for a centre-back. Godfrey is a really good centre-back but is playing for Norwich and I cannot say anything.”

Despite being relegated last season, the Canaries have managed to keep the majority of their squad together this summer – with Jamal Lewis the only key asset to leave thus far.

The Verdict

Ancelotti was never likely to fully confirm Everton’s interest in Godfrey or confirm if they’d made a bid, but he appears to be hinting at it here.

The Toffees boss has highlighted both his admiration of the player and their need to strengthen at that position.

Godfrey proved last season that he wasn’t out of place at Premier League level and would be deserving of a move back to the top flight.

It would certainly be a blow for Norwich to the lose the 22-year-old and so you feel Everton will have to meet their asking price to get a deal done.