Highlights Everton won't sign Jack Harrison if relegated.

Relegation for the Toffees looks extremely unlikely at this point.

Leeds are in a strong negotiating position in terms of Harrison.

Everton won't re-sign Leeds United winger and current loanee Jack Harrison if they are relegated to the Championship at the end of the season, according to Football Insider.

Harrison has played regularly for the Toffees during the 2023/24 campaign, even though his impact in the final third has been limited.

The Leeds man left Elland Road temporarily last summer to play Premier League football again, having been relegated with the Whites at the end of the last campaign.

He was one of many players to leave the West Yorkshire side on loan during the summer 2023 transfer window, although he hasn't been a huge miss.

Crysencio Summerville, Dan James and Willy Gnonto have been able to step up in his absence, with the former performing particularly well this term to keep Daniel Farke's side in the automatic promotion mix at this stage.

Ideally, they would have had Harrison at their disposal as well, but he chose to make the move to Goodison Park and some Leeds fans may not want to see him again after he left temporarily to return to the top flight.

But his future remains unclear at this stage, regardless of which division Leeds will be in next term, as they fight Ipswich Town for automatic promotion.

Where Everton are in the Premier League

At this stage, the Toffees already look to be safe.

Sitting 11 points above the drop zone with three games to go, it's looking highly unlikely that the Merseyside outfit will be competing in the Championship next season.

However, Sean Dyche's side have launched an appeal against their two-point deduction and in the event that they receive an even bigger deduction following their appeal, that could place them back into the relegation mix.

That seems unlikely, but the Premier League seemingly haven't ruled this out at this stage.

Premier League (15th-18th) (As of April 30th, 2024) P GD Pts 15 Everton 35 -11 36 16 Brentford 35 -8 35 17 Nottingham Forest 35 -20 26 18 Luton Town 35 -32 25

Leeds United are in a strong negotiating position with Jack Harrison

The winger's contract at Elland Road doesn't expire until the summer of 2028 and with this in mind, Leeds will be able to charge a significant amount for the winger.

He hasn't been hugely prolific in front of goal this term, registering three goals and three assists in 28 league appearances this season, but his contract situation makes him a valuable player.

If they can generate a big fee for the winger in the summer, that could allow the Whites to spend a decent amount in the market on a potential replacement for him, a replacement that could be much-needed with fellow winger Jaidon Anthony set to leave the club when his loan deal ends.

But Leeds could also benefit from keeping the player - and you feel that is a real possibility if they are promoted back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Regardless of whether he stays at Elland Road beyond the summer or leaves, Leeds could end up benefitting, so it will be fascinating to see whether the Whites are prepared to cash in on him.