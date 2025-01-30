Everton are set to retain Jack Harrison until the end of the season - and won't be sending him back to Leeds United early.

This is according to the Daily Mirror, who have provided clarification on the winger's future, amid his struggles at Goodison Park.

Harrison, 28, has spent much of his time on loan with the Toffees since Leeds' relegation from the Premier League back in 2023.

It looked inevitable that he would leave Elland Road following the club's relegation, but many would have expected him to secure a permanent departure. However, clauses have allowed him to make back-to-back loan moves back into the Premier League whilst Leeds remain in the Championship.

Loan spells at Goodison Park following the Whites' drop to the Championship though - and that isn't ideal for a Leeds side who had to sell others to balance the books in the summer after their failure to secure a top-flight return at the first time of asking.

It's fair to say that Leeds have been able to cope without having Harrison at their disposal though, with Tottenham loan man Manor Solomon and Largie Ramazani both arriving during the previous window to strengthen their wing department.

But with Solomon set to return to Spurs at the end of the season, it remains to be seen what will happen with Harrison, with his future unclear regardless of which division the West Yorkshire side are in next season.

Everton look set to retain Jack Harrison

Harrison has struggled at Goodison Park this term, failing to register a single goal or assist.

The winger has spent the last couple of league games as an unused substitute, but he has had plenty of opportunities to make an impact in the final third.

With this in mind, it wouldn't have been a surprise if the Toffees tried to send the player back to Leeds early, but the Daily Mirror have reported that the 28-year-old will stay in Merseyside for the remainder of the campaign.

Jack Harrison's 2024/25 loan spell at Everton (All competitions) Appearances 21 Goals 0 Assists 0 (As of January 30th, 2025)

The Toffees may be paying a decent chunk of his wages at this stage.

And that's a positive for Leeds, who may not be keen to have his salary on the wage bill at the moment.

It doesn't seem like he's full of confidence either at the moment, so he may not be a real asset in the short term if he moves back to Elland Road in the coming days.

Leeds also have a decent number of wide options at this stage when they're all fit, with Willy Gnonto, Solomon, Dan James and Ramazani all able to contribute.

And the Whites may prefer to bring him back in the summer, when they may have a better chance to sell him.