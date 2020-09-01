Everton won’t have it easy in transfer chase for EFL man after new update

Everton have been joined by French side AS Monaco in the race to sign Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure according to a report from the Evening Standard.

Doucoure was a regular for Watford last season in the Premier League, as he made 39 appearances in all competitions for the Hornets.

But his efforts were unable to stop Watford from being relegated into the Championship after a disappointing 2019/20 league campaign.

Everton have been long-term admirers of signing the midfielder, although they were yet to match the Hornets’ valuation, which stands at £20million.

Everton finished 12th in the Premier League last season, and Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to make the necessary additions to his squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

AS Monaco have now registered their interest in signing Doucoure, as they look to add depth to their midfield options this summer.

The French side finished () in the Ligue 1 table last term, and will be keen to challenge the likes of PSG for the league title this term.

The Verdict:

It seems as though it’s only a matter of time before he leaves Watford.

Doucoure caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Hornets last term, and it’ll be interesting to see whether Everton are to push ahead in their efforts to land his signature.

AS Monaco are a prestigious team in European football, and I really wouldn’t be surprised if Doucoure was tempted by a move to the French side.

If Everton are serious about landing the midfielder’s signature, they need to match Watford’s valuation in the near future.